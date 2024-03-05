Chris Brown, Muni Long, and Ayra Starr

Candice Ward / Contributor via Getty Images, Billboard / Contributor via Getty Images, and WWD / Contributor via Getty Images

Chris Brown Announces "The 11:11 Tour" Dates With Supporting Acts Muni Long and Ayra Starr

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.05.2024

Chris Brown is hitting the road for his “The 11:11 Tour” starting in June. Muni Long and Ayra Starr will be supporting the 26-date trek.

The voyage will kick off on June 5 in Detroit at the Little Caesars Arena before making stops in major cities like Columbus, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, Houston, Oakland and Las Vegas, to name a few. It’s also worth mentioning that there will be back-to-back shows in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Toronto, Chicago and Brooklyn, New York.

Presale tickets will be available for purchase starting on Wednesday (March 6) at 10 a.m. local time using the code “sensational.” General public tickets go on sale next Monday (March 11) via Live Nation’s website.

Check out all of the dates below.

“The 11:11 Tour” will arrive in support of Brown’s 11:11, which came out in November 2023 with 22 songs. It included pre-release singles like “Summer Too Hot,” “Sensational” and “Nightmares.” Additionally, the album boasted features from artists like Maeta, Lojay, Byron Messia, Davido, Future and Fridayy.

Meanwhile, the trek comes on the heels of a busy year for Starr. She released a slew of tracks in 2023, including “Rhythm & Blues,” “Sability” and “Disturbing U” with Darkoo. The Nigerian star also joined forces with David Guetta and Lil Durk for “Big FU.” Her first offering of 2024 came in the form of February’s “Commas.”

Long, on the other hand, is riding high on the success of “Made For Me.” It peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 8 on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart. The record got a major boost following its remix from Lil Jon and Kronic last Friday (March 1).

The singer-songwriter’s last full-length project was 2022’s Public Displays Of Affection, which housed her breakthrough track “Hrs & Hrs.” The LP also contained guest appearances from Ann Marie and Saweetie, who appeared on “Baby Boo.”

News
Ayra Starr
Muni Long
Ayra Starr
Chris Brown
Muni Long

