Camila Cabello and Gucci Mane

Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images

Social Media Reacts To Camila Cabello Sampling Gucci Mane's "Lemonade" In New Music Snippet

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.06.2024

Camila Cabello is gearing up to release new music. On Tuesday (March 5) night, the singer shared a snippet of an upcoming track that sampled Gucci Mane’s 2009 hit “Lemonade.”

In the 28-second clip, she sang, “I love it, I love it, I love it, I love it / I love it, I love it, I love it.” Toward the end of the video, the iconic “Lemonade” chorus kicked in: “Lemons on the chain with the V-cuts / Lemons in their face, watch ’em freeze up.”

Subsequently, the song teaser went viral on Twitter, accumulating over 16,000 quote tweets at the time of reporting. It notably garnered mixed reactions from Hip Hop fans, who seemed to be caught off guard. One person commented, “Nothing, and I mean nothing, could’ve prepared me for the sample that’s on this video.” 

Another user stated, “She knew she had to wait until after March 1 to post this.” Elsewhere, Baby Tate joked about Cabello’s snippet: “Me when my friend asks me what time it is 12 minutes after it was 10:59.”

It’s worth mentioning that the songstress is no stranger to Hip Hop acts. In December 2023, she was spotted in the studio with Playboi Carti, who called her his “Baby girl.” The Atlanta rapper later posted a screenshot on FaceTime with Cabello, which fueled speculation about a possible collaboration.

Earlier that month, Drake and the “My Oh My” hitmaker were seen together in Turks and Caicos. In addition to enjoying jet ski rides, the pair were reportedly observed at Noah’s Ark Beach Club engaging in an “intimate conversation” and “canoodling.” It’s possible that the Toronto native could appear on her fourth studio album, which is expected to debut later this year.

Cabello’s last LP arrived in the form of 2022’s Familia. The 12-song offering boasted guest appearances from Ed Sheeran, WILLOW and Yotuel.

News
Camila Cabello
Gucci Mane

TRENDING
News

Joe Budden Says Cardi B Is "Scared" To Drop An Album

Joe Budden claims that the “Female Rapper Wave is over” and asserts that Cardi B ...
By Ahmad Davis
03.03.2024
News

DDG Drags Elijah Schaffer's Deceased Mother For Offensive Comments About Halle Bailey

DDG came to Halle Bailey’s defense after Elijah Schaffer called the singer and actress “ugly.”
By Malcolm Trapp
03.04.2024
News

ScHoolboy Q Says Artists And Labels Killed Deluxe Albums

While ScHoolboy Q was riding high from the support of his newest LP, ‘BLUE LIPS,’ ...
By Ahmad Davis
03.03.2024
News

Lil Wayne Is Joining Drake's “It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?”

Lil Wayne will join Drake across shows in New Jersey, New York, Florida and Pennsylvania.
By Malcolm Trapp
03.05.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories