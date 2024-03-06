News Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Social Media Reacts To Camila Cabello Sampling Gucci Mane's "Lemonade" In New Music Snippet / 03.06.2024

Camila Cabello is gearing up to release new music. On Tuesday (March 5) night, the singer shared a snippet of an upcoming track that sampled Gucci Mane’s 2009 hit “Lemonade.”

In the 28-second clip, she sang, “I love it, I love it, I love it, I love it / I love it, I love it, I love it.” Toward the end of the video, the iconic “Lemonade” chorus kicked in: “Lemons on the chain with the V-cuts / Lemons in their face, watch ’em freeze up.”

Subsequently, the song teaser went viral on Twitter, accumulating over 16,000 quote tweets at the time of reporting. It notably garnered mixed reactions from Hip Hop fans, who seemed to be caught off guard. One person commented, “Nothing, and I mean nothing, could’ve prepared me for the sample that’s on this video.”

Another user stated, “She knew she had to wait until after March 1 to post this.” Elsewhere, Baby Tate joked about Cabello’s snippet: “Me when my friend asks me what time it is 12 minutes after it was 10:59.”

Nothing and I mean nothing could’ve prepared me for the sample that’s on this video omg https://t.co/2FiYxyHdmG — Kayla | Event & Influencer Marketing Manager (@thekaylawalker) March 6, 2024

She knew she had to wait until after March 1sf to post this. https://t.co/KPDPUw1Qdq — Ah-Niyah Gold (@AhniyahGold) March 6, 2024

Me when my friend asks me what time it is 12 minutes after it was 10:59 https://t.co/osffoVc8hA — bt 🌟💖🦋 (@imbabytate) March 6, 2024

This sounds good not everybody wanna hear that depressing pop music y’all hype up https://t.co/Fo1HX8qkXC — K$ (@customdown) March 6, 2024

It’s worth mentioning that the songstress is no stranger to Hip Hop acts. In December 2023, she was spotted in the studio with Playboi Carti, who called her his “Baby girl.” The Atlanta rapper later posted a screenshot on FaceTime with Cabello, which fueled speculation about a possible collaboration.

Earlier that month, Drake and the “My Oh My” hitmaker were seen together in Turks and Caicos. In addition to enjoying jet ski rides, the pair were reportedly observed at Noah’s Ark Beach Club engaging in an “intimate conversation” and “canoodling.” It’s possible that the Toronto native could appear on her fourth studio album, which is expected to debut later this year.

Cabello’s last LP arrived in the form of 2022’s Familia. The 12-song offering boasted guest appearances from Ed Sheeran, WILLOW and Yotuel.