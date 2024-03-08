Music Videos Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Halo Stars In DDG's "Shoot Up Your Block" Video: "My Son Fit More Than A Grown Man" / 03.08.2024

DDG is ready to go to war over his and Halle Bailey’s son, Halo. Today (March 8), the Michigan native shared the music video for his new single, “Shoot Up Your Block,” which starred the baby boy.

During the three-minute clip, DDG could be seen packing a Gucci bag full of supplies and wearing a matching Chrome Hearts fit with Halo. In the chorus, he spat, “I can’t be childish, b**ch, I got a kid/ Told her we can link, but just not at my crib/ My son custom down to the chain, to the f**kin’ bib/ I’m not affiliated with gangs, but for him, I’ll spin.”

Elsewhere on the cut, the musician made a reference to Tamar Braxton: “You say you rich, get in my Braxton like Tamar, okay/ My son fit more than a grown man/ And he got more fans, and all he do is show hands, okay.”

In the second verse, the “Moonwalking in Calabasas” hitmaker also mentioned Beyoncé, whose Parkwood Entertainment signed Halle and Chlöe Bailey in 2015. “Baby, Halo hungry, can I see yo’ titty?/ Heart cold like tundra ‘less you in my family/ My son lit, turn on Beyoncé and say, ‘That’s yo’ auntie’/ I’ll be there for you at all times, you don’t need no nanny,” DDG rapped.

Watch the visuals below.

“Shoot Up Your Block” Out Now ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3zaNBTv90z — DDG (@PontiacMadeDDG) March 8, 2024

During an interview with People, Halle addressed speculation that her son was named after Beyoncé’s 2008 smash hit “Halo.” She told the outlet, “He for sure has a theme song.” The singer and actress also revealed that DDG came up with the moniker.

The couple announced the birth of their first baby on Instagram in January. Halle shared a photo of her holding the then-newborn’s hand with a gold bracelet with his name etched on it. The caption read, “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son… Welcome to the world, my Halo. The world is desperate to know you.”