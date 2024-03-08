News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Dustin Bradford / Contributor via Getty Images Jacquees And Deiondra Sanders Announce That They're Expecting A Child / 03.08.2024

Jacquees is going to be a father! Today (March 8), the R&B singer’s girlfriend, Deiondra Sanders, announced that she was pregnant after privately battling with several health complications.

“I never thought I’d be here, but here we are. I know a lot has transpired over the last month but what hasn’t happened is me being able to tell my own truth myself! So, here it is,” Deiondra wrote on Instagram. “Even though this was not planned nor expected, this is still something God allowed to happen. I’m not having my baby to keep a man. I am having my baby for all the times I was told I wouldn’t be able to.”

“I’m having my baby for the four myomectomy surgeries I have had. I am having my baby for all the years I stayed on birth control even though it gave me breast tumors. I’m having my baby for all the doctors [who] told me I wouldn’t make it out [of] the first trimester,” she continued. “I’m having this baby to give hope to all the other women that may be in my situation. No matter what doctors say, God has the final say! The miracle growing in me is not just a coincidence but a divine blessing.”

Jacquees shared his excitement in the comment section. He wrote, “[I] love you, and I got you. Blessings [are on the way]. Thank you, Jesus!” Deiondra’s father and former NFL star Deion Sanders also congratulated her: “Preach, baby, preach. And [you] having this baby to make me a darn granddaddy even though I’m young! I love [you].”

Deiondra’s pregnancy announcement followed her public feud with Dreezy, Jacquees’ former girlfriend, in February. The “Love Someone” rapper accused the singer of thirsting after her amid his new relationship.

On the music side, Jacquees’ last album, Sincerely For You, came out in 2022. It contained features from 21 Savage, Tory Lanez, 6LACK, Summer Walker and Future, among others. Since then, the Decatur, Georgia, native has done a slew of features.