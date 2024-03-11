News Bennett Raglin / Stringer via Getty Images Offset Says He "Hates" People Pitting Him Against Quavo: "Me And Bro Love Each Other" / 03.11.2024

Following the formation of Unc & Phew and Takeoff’s tragic death, Offset’s bond with Quavo seemed in an odd place. There was a lot of uncertainty around whether fans would get another Migos collaboration and, more importantly, whether the two rappers were on good terms.

On Sunday (March 10), Offset spoke with Gillie Da King and Wallo 267 of “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” about his former groupmate. There, he emphasized that the pair isn’t obligated to update people on their relationship or shut down any rumors that they dislike one another.

“I don’t feel like I owe it to people to show how much me and bro love each other… We went through something. We don’t have to show you n**gas smiles and faces, so stop doing that,” Offset explained. “We ain’t on no sucker s**t with each other. We both came in this s**t together, and we both knew that, we understood that and we lost our brother.”

“I still go through s**t. I know bro go through s**t that I can’t think of… N**gas love each other, though, at the end of the day. We men, we real brothers, we gotta space out and [we’re] cool with it, so be cool with it,” he continued. “Don’t ever try and turn us against each other. I hate that s**t. At the end of the day, it ain’t your business.”

At the 2023 BET Awards, Offset and Quavo made one of their first appearances together since their supposed fallout. They paid tribute to Takeoff by performing Migos’ 2017 hit “Bad and Boujee.”

That same year, Quavo released Rocket Power, which contained two features from Takeoff. Young Thug, Future, BabyDrill and Hunxho made additional guest appearances. Meanwhile, Offset debuted SET IT OFF in October 2023. He’s currently on tour in support of the project.