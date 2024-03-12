News Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images, Pierre Suu / Contributor via Getty Images, and Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Victoria Monét, Chris Brown, And Megan Thee Stallion Were Among The 2024 NAACP Image Award Winners / 03.12.2024

The 55th NAACP Image Awards commenced on Monday (March 11) night, spotlighting Black excellence in entertainment and literature. Notable winners in the music categories included Usher, Victoria Monét, Ciara, and Tems, to name a few. Recipients across other industries will continue to be announced up until Friday (March 15) before the main event broadcast on March 16 at 8 p.m. on CBS and BET.

During the virtual ceremony, Usher earned Outstanding Male Artist. The achievement came on the heels of his Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show performance and ninth studio album, COMING HOME. Monét, who led with six nominations, clinched Outstanding New Artist and Outstanding Album for JAGUAR II.

Megan Thee Stallion, H.E.R., and Chris Brown were also among the winners. The last-mentioned singer took home awards in both the contemporary and traditional categories for Outstanding Duo, Group, Or Collaboration. The Davido and Lojay-assisted “Sensational” won the former, while Ciara’s “How We Roll,” on which he made a guest appearance, clinched the latter.

It’s also worth mentioning that The Color Purple (Music From and Inspired By) secured Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album. Released in December 2023, it housed an array of songs from acts like Megan, Halle Bailey, Jorja Smith, Alicia Keys, Coco Jones, and Shenseea.

Add 2x #NAACPImageAwards winner to her resume. Congratulations, @victoriamonet, on your Outstanding Album and Outstanding New Artist wins.✨🏆 🎉See the full list of #NAACPImageAwards Night 1 winners at the link in our bio. pic.twitter.com/KIUJ4lp9Xu — NAACP Image Awards® (@naacpimageaward) March 12, 2024

She got 'em stressed. 👅 Congratulations, @theestallion, on your win for Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song. ✨🏆 See the full list of #NAACPImageAwards Night 1 winners at the link in our bio. pic.twitter.com/V3U6I0xXqW — NAACP Image Awards® (@naacpimageaward) March 12, 2024

NAACP CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement, “We are thrilled to celebrate the achievements of this year’s nominees, whose outstanding contributions across film, television and streaming, music, literature, podcasts, and more have inspired us all.”

He continued, “The NAACP Image Awards stand as a tribute to their creativity, talent, and dedication to authentic storytelling and are a testament to the richness and diversity of our community.”

BET Media Group CEO Scott Mills added, “As we reflect on the rich legacy of the NAACP, we take pride in honoring the artistic brilliance of this year’s nominees. We are excited to illuminate and celebrate the extraordinary talent within our community.”