Kai Cenat & Ye

Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images and Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images

Kai Cenat Reacts To Ye Blasting Him For Seemingly Dissing His Clothing Brand

By Ahmad Davis
  /  03.16.2024

Kai Cenat is known for his popular Twitch channel, where he reacts to new music and pop culture moments on his live stream. Friday (March 15) night, Cenat decided to review Ye’s clothing line. The clip started with the AMP head honcho claiming that the pants were too baggy before running around with the Yeezy Pods in excitement.

During the stream, Ye directly messaged Cenat on Instagram, saying, “Don’t make no jokes about my clothes. When you ain’t saying anything about what Adidas is doing. When ‘Vultures’ song came out, you ain’t play my verse. You controlled. Don’t play with me.”

Cenat responded, “I hear you, bro, but ain’t no joke was being said. When I first opened that package, I showed love instantly. All I did was try on the sweats and it didn’t fit. No jokes were made. I immediately asked for a new pair.”

The “Carnival” rapper questioned, “So you ain’t do nothing wrong? So I felt this way for no reason?” Then he followed up writing, “F**k you, n**ga. You were told to diss my s**t. You a pawn,” after Cenat responded saying “YES.”

To end the conversation, Cenat said, “Keep it family friendly, no cursing. The pants don’t fit, Ye. You think someone told me something? I’ll prove you wrong. AHHHHH F**K ADIDAS AHHHHH.” Later, after the exchange, Ye’s manager, John Monopoly, called Cenat, hoping for a resolution.

On Friday, Big Boy released one of Ye‘s most revealing interviews in recent times. The extensive conversation was filled with soundbites, but none more shocking than his revelation that he asked if Nicki Minaj would be down for a threesome with him and his girlfriend at the time, Amber Rose.

See the entire conversation below.

News
Kai Cenat
Kanye West

