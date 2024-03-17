Bruno Mars

Fans React To Bruno Mars Allegedly Being $50 Million Deep In Gambling Debt

By Ahmad Davis
  03.17.2024

On Saturday (March 16), Consequence reported about Bruno Mars’ alleged $50 million gambling debt with MGM Casinos.

They stated, “Part of the reason Mars’ residency has lasted for so long is because he’s accrued a sizable gambling debt at the casino. ‘He owes millions to MGM [from gambling],’ an unnamed source told News Nation. ‘[MGM] basically owns him.’”

The source claims that Mars owes over $50 million to the casino giant. Mars’ love for gambling has been heavily documented. In an interview with GQ, he said, “I used to be like a loudmouth. You know the guy, people would want to take his money. If you do get them to lose, they’re out for you, they’re gunning for you,” Mars said at the time. “And that’s when they’re weak. And that’s when you jump or pounce on them.”

He also spoke on his first experience at the casino at just 19 years old, claiming, “I remember my first bet, my hand was shaking, and a guy called me out on it and embarrassed me,” he said, admitting he lost a hundred dollars he couldn’t afford to lose. “You gotta lose. You just have to lose to win, to understand.”

One fan said, “Bruno Mars having $50 million in gambling debt lets me know his next album gonna be a classic, real degenerate.” Another user commented, “Bruno Mars in debt with the MGM Casino for $50 million??? My god, gambling addiction does not play. But also, sounds like it’s time for his Vegas residency.”

Another fan of the Silk Sonic member stated, “I worry critical thinking is dead because y’all really think a casino is gonna let a single individual run up a $50 million debt?” A fan responded, “Yes, actually, they would. You could have a line of credit with a casino, and while Joe Schmo might not qualify for [$50 million], Bruno Mars may be able to secure that.”

Bruno Mars

