Kendrick Lamar Fires Shots At Drake And J. Cole On "Like That": "F**k Sneak Dissin'"

Today (March 22), Metro Boomin and Future debuted their joint project, WE DON’T TRUST YOU. To everyone’s surprise, the pair brought Kendrick Lamar out of hibernation for the song “Like That.”

The Compton rapper appeared to take a direct jab at Drake and J. Cole with lines that suggested a bit of rivalry among the trio. He spat, “N**gas clickin’ up, but cannot be legit, no ’40 Water,’ tell ’em/ Ah, yeah, huh, yeah, get up with me/ F**k sneak dissin’, first person shooter, I hope they came with three switches.”

He seemingly referenced Drake and J. Cole’s “First Person Shooter.” On the track, the latter debated who among them, including Lamar, was the best rapper. The North Carolina native rapped, “Love when they argue the hardest emcee/ Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?/ We the big three like we started a league, but right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali.”

Further intensifying the feud, Lamar taunted, “Think I won’t drop the location? I still got PTSD/ Motherf**k the big three, n**ga, it’s just big me.” He concluded his verse with a pointed remark aimed at Drake, referencing For All The Dogs: “N**ga, bum, ‘fore all your dogs gettin’ buried/ That’s a K with all these nines, he gon’ see Pet Sematary.”

Drake and Cole embarked on their co-headlining “It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?” in February. The two previously worked together on “In The Morning,” “Jodeci Freestyle” and, most recently, “Evil Ways.”

Meanwhile, Lamar and Cole collaborated on standout cuts like “Black Friday,” “Forbidden Fruit” and Jeezy’s “American Dream.” The pair have also teased the idea of a joint LP for many years; however, it has yet to come to fruition.

“At one point, it was a real thing. But bro, time and life… We ain’t ever got the chance to go in and do it correctly because that would take time. At least a year,” Cole explained during Lil Yachty’s “A Safe Place” podcast in November 2023.