New Photos Of Drake Go Viral Following Kendrick Lamar's Verse On "Like That"

Friday (March 22) was one of the most electric days in Hip Hop in a long time. Fans on social media saw a photo of Drake leaving a club with wired headphones on, looking defeated. They instantly assumed he was listening to Kendrick Lamar’s diss on Future and Metro Boomin’s new album.

Following the release of WE DON’T TRUST YOU, fans have been dissecting each track, especially “Like That” featuring K. Dot. In the verse, he subliminally aims at the “Rich Baby Daddy” rapper, saying, “Think I won’t drop the location? I still got PTSD/ Motherf**k the big three, n**ga, it’s just big me.” He concluded his verse with a pointed remark referencing For All The Dogs, “N**ga, bum, ‘fore all your dogs gettin’ buried/ That’s a K with all these nines, he gon’ see Pet Sematary.”

While the verse seemingly came out of nowhere, this is not the first time Lamar has aimed at Drake on a track. In a BET cypher in 2013, Lamar spit, “And nothing’s been the same since they dropped ‘Control’/ And tucked a sensitive rapper back in his pajama clothes/ Ha-ha, jokes on you.” Like his most recent diss, the line was a play on Drake’s album title.

On the newly released photos of Drake in Miami, one fan mentioned, “That Kendrick diss made him age 20 years more.” Another fan wrote, “Bro definitely heard Kendrick cooking him; you can see the look on his face.”

Neither Drake nor J. Cole has publicly responded to Lamar’s verse on “Like That.”