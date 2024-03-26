News Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images Kehlani Teases Musical Comeback With "After Hours" Snippet / 03.26.2024

Kehlani is gearing up to release new music soon. On Monday (March 25) evening, the songstress teased a record titled “After Hours” on their TikTok account.

In the snippet, they crooned, “We don’t gotta take it slow/ I’ma hit the gas if you’re ready to go/ I wanna speed it, breathe into your clothes/ The way you touch my neck got me ready to fold.” During the 31-second clip, Kehlani could also be seen writing the song’s title on a whiteboard.

Elsewhere, in the chorus, the “up at night” artist sang, “I wanna make magic/ I want you to feel me/ I want you to grab me/ I want you to steal me/ If you want it, you can have it/ I want you to free me/ I’m not tryna lock you down.” The record itself appeared to sample Nina Sky’s 2004 hit “Move Ya Body.”

Peep the video below.

@kehlani GET IN GIRLS WE GOING TO THE CLURB 🗣️ AFTER HOURS OTW #kehlani NEW KEHLANI LETS GOOOOooOoOo⏰⏰⏰⏰ ♬ After Hours – Kehlani

The music preview came on the heels of a relatively low-key 2023 for Kehlani. In September of that year, they appeared on “Mind Your Business (Bosses in Love)” from Diddy’s The Love Album: Off the Grid. Meanwhile, in March, the songstress lent their voice to “Shadows” from the Creed III soundtrack.

Kehlani’s last full-length project, blue water road, came out in 2022. The 13-song offering contained features from Justin Bieber, Ambré, Jessie Reyez, Syd, Blxst, and Thundercat. Production was handled by Happy Perez, GRADES, Some Randoms, and more. It also spawned fan favorites such as “everything,” “more than i should,” and “melt.”

As reported by Uproxx, Kehlani hinted that their next LP would be dropping sometime in 2024 via a now-deleted Instagram post. “Describing the year would take more words than I have,” they wrote. “Everything led to this. I accept all of God’s plan for me: Twists, turns, and gifts alike. ’24, my luckiest number. See you then.”