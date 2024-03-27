News Steve Jennings / Contributor via Getty Images, Gary Miller / Contributor via Getty Images, and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Jhené Aiko Announces "The Magic Hour Tour" Dates With Coi Leray, Kiana Ledé, Tink, And UMI / 03.27.2024

Jhené Aiko is set to embark on her “The Magic Hour Tour” this summer. Starting on June 19 at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, the trek spans 27 cities. Notable stops include Atlanta, Las Vegas, Brooklyn, Charlotte, Toronto, and Houston, among others.

It’s slated to conclude on Aug. 22 at Columbus, Ohio’s Nationwide Arena. Additionally, Aiko will be joined by supporting acts Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Ledé. Presale tickets are available for purchase today (March 27), with general sales starting on Friday (March 29) at 10 a.m. local time.

In the comment section of Aiko’s post, UMI wrote, “I am so excited!” Meanwhile, Ledé captioned her announcement, “If you know me, you know what this means to me. Thank you, Jhené!” Leray also shared, “We going on tour with the [GOAT].”

Fans were evidently excited, especially considering that Aiko hasn’t been on the road since the birth of her son, Noah, whom she shares with Big Sean. “I feel like I’ve been waiting my whole life for this,” stated one fan. Another user noted, “Y’all killin’ me with these tours. I am broke.”

“The Magic Hour Tour” begins two months removed from Aiko’s scheduled Coachella performance in April. Earlier this year, the songstress released “Sun/Son.” In 2023, she shared singles like “alive & well (gratitude mantra)” and “calm & patient.”

The artist unveiled her last full-length project, Chilombo, in 2020. The 20-song offering included standout cuts like “P*$$Y Fairy (OTW),” “None of Your Concern,” and “Triggered (freestyle).” Guest appearances included H.E.R., Ab-Soul, Future, Miguel, Ty Dolla Sign, Nas, and John Legend. The deluxe edition introduced tracks like “B.S. (Remix)” featuring Kehlani and the Mila J-assisted “On the Way.”

Leray debuted COI and Blue Moon in 2023. In January, she teamed up with Mike WiLL Made-It for “Wanna Come Thru.” On the other hand, Ledé shared Grudges last year, which contained contributions from Khalid, Ella Mai, and Bryson Tiller.