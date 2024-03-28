News Burak Cingi / Contributor via Getty Images Social Media Rallies Behind Mariah The Scientist After She Reportedly Got Into A Brawl / 03.28.2024

Today (March 28), a clip surfaced of what appeared to be Mariah the Scientist getting into a physical altercation. The other woman, who was allegedly named Cleo, could be seen throwing punches while others attempted to separate the pair.

After the video went viral, the “Spread Thin” singer’s fans came to her defense. Reacting to the news, one user wrote, “Oh, hell no, who put their hands on Mariah the Scientist? You will be dealt with, b**ch!” Another person asked, “How DARE y’all fight Mariah the Scientist?”

Unfortunately, Staten Island rapper Cleotrapa also got pulled into the incident after several outlets incorrectly identified her as the one involved in the fight. She responded to the false news via Twitter: “I will never be on camera fighting anyone! Just register that. I’ve worked with so many brands, like stop playing with my name [for real].”

At the time of reporting, Mariah has yet to confirm whether she was the person in the footage circulating online.

LMFAOOOOOO yall really don’t know my résumé 😂 I will never be on camera fighting anyone! Just register that. I’ve worked with so many brands like stop playing with my name fr — Muggy McGuire 💋 (@iamcleotrapa) March 28, 2024

Mariah the Scientist too pretty to be fighting… but shit pretty or not don't let nobody disrespect you! — Nee 💕 (@_Mariefml) March 28, 2024

Oh hell no who put their hands on Mariah the scientist? You will be dealt with bitch!!!! — MISS VIRGO (@varruechexo) March 28, 2024

how DAREEEEEE yall fight mariah the scientist?????? — R 🏹 (@iLoveRichaya) March 28, 2024

mariah the scientist could’ve did her show in stl while she outside being a wwe superstar. — b. (@briarenee_) March 28, 2024

who touched Mariah the Scientist ?! bout to be in Atlanta by 4:00 — Q (@llucianoo1) March 28, 2024

Mariah began her “To Be Eaten Alive Tour” in February. It kicked off in Honolulu and then moved to Europe, including stops in Amsterdam, Copenhagen, and Stockholm. The U.S. leg started on March 6 in Seattle, WA before making its way to San Francisco, San Diego, and Los Angeles.

To the fans’ disappointment, the singer was forced to postpone several dates last week due to an illness. On her Instagram Story, Mariah shared, “I literally can’t breathe, and I can’t get my cough out, but anyways, I might take the next few shows off. I just wanted to tell you that when I got up today. I feel like the medicine I had might have made it a little worse.”

On Monday (March 25), Mariah announced that she would have to reschedule several more concerts. “To everyone I was supposed to see at shows this week, I’m so sorry. I feel so bad that I have to postpone more dates,” she wrote online. “This is the first time this has ever happened in my life where my voice has been gone, especially this long.”

The Atlanta native released To Be Eaten Alive in October 2023. It contained guest appearances from Vory, 21 Savage, and Young Thug. “From A Woman,” “Different Pages,” and “77 Degrees” were among the surefire cuts.