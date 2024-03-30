News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Social Media Reacts To Drake Seemingly Throwing Shots Via Instagram Captions / 03.30.2024

The tension between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has been heavily documented. Things seemed to have come to a head when the “DNA” emcee took direct shots at the For All The Dogs rapper on Future and Metro Boomin’s standout single, “Like That.”

Since the track’s release, Drake has yet to respond via song, but many fans believe his latest social media captions may target his detractors. While many were hopeful that his verse on Bfb Da Packman’s latest project would be a response, Packman said that Drake decided not to clear the feature ahead of his album’s release due to his pending beef with Lamar.

I couldn’t get it cleared 🤷🏾‍♂️ Kendrick came out with the diss and he put everything on hold . FORGET ME NOT OUT NOW 🚀🚀 https://t.co/Be4XgGG8wJ — Bfb From ROSELAWN Dr (@BfbDaPackman) March 29, 2024

Taking to Twitter, the Flint, Michigan, native revealed, “I couldn’t get it cleared. Kendrick came out with the diss, and he put everything on hold. FORGET ME NOT OUT NOW!” Drake is known for his heavily calculated nature; therefore, many found it hard to believe his response would come via another person’s album.

Since the release of “Like That,” Drake’s captions have all been seemingly subliminal shots. His post early on Saturday (March 30) read, “You boys ain’t no businessmen.” His previous post was captioned, “Could never sell ya’ll out to sell my latest work. Never do you bad out the blue, but I’m down to make it worse.”

The post before that even said, “They [would] rather go to war with me than admit they are their own worst enemy.” These could all possibly be targeted toward different people following the recent news. It has also been reported that Nav and Rick Ross have unfollowed Drake on social media following the release of Future and Metro Boomin’s star-studded LP, WE DON’T TRUST YOU.

Recently, Adin Ross asserted that Kendrick Lamar had another Drake diss track locked and loaded, prompting OVO affiliates to laugh and beg him to drop it. While there is no set release date, fans on social media suspect that Drake is bound to respond soon.