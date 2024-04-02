GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion

Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images and Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images

GloRilla And Megan Thee Stallion Tease New Music Collaboration: "We Getting Activated!"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.02.2024

Ahead of their highly anticipated show run, GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion are dropping a new song together. It’s expected to appear on the Memphis artist’s Ehhthang Ehhthang this Friday (April 5).

Today (April 2), the Houston native shared a clip of the two in what appeared to be the studio. “I’m thick as hell. I gotta get that a**,” GloRilla stated before turning her rear to the camera. The brief teaser subsequently transitioned to the pair behind the scenes of their forthcoming visuals.

“Too thick,” Megan captioned the video. “We getting activated.” Although the song’s title was not yet confirmed at the time of reporting, the record will seemingly contain a sample of Soulja Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag,” as suggested by the instrumental behind their vocals.

“Between this and the Sexyy Red song, Soulja Boy really is a legend,” wrote one user, referring to the rapper’s recent cameo in “Get It Sexyy.” Another person commented, “Oh, y’all want me CUTTING UP this summer!” A separate reply with over 4,000 likes read, “The South is coming to save the summer.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

GloRilla will be a supporting act on Megan’s “Hot Girl Summer Tour” beginning in May. The trek will visit major cities like Chicago, Detroit, New York, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Memphis, Atlanta, Houston, and more. According to Roc Nation, 15 of the stops were already sold-out as of March.

Last week, Megan also spoke with Adweek about her numerous brand partnerships, her recent distribution deal with Warner Music Group, and navigating the industry. “As a businesswoman, I’ve learned you don’t have to take no for an answer,” she shared. “Sometimes in this industry — especially being a woman, especially being a Black woman — people don’t even present you with all of your options. They don’t even tell you everything that you could get.”

News
glorilla
GloRilla
Megan Thee Stallion

