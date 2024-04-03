News Alberto Rodriguez / Contributor via Getty Images LSU Star Player Angel Reese Declares For WNBA Draft / 04.03.2024

Today (April 3), Angel Reese declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft, ending her collegiate basketball career on a high note.

As a key player for LSU, Reese was instrumental in securing the women’s program’s first national title in 2023 and was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player. Despite the team’s journey ending in the Elite Eight against Iowa this season, her impact on the court has undoubtedly been monumental.

“All of this is because of you. Thank you for loving me and supporting me in everything I do,” Reese said in a voiceover, expressing her gratitude and excitement for the next chapter. “I’m leaving college with everything I’ve ever wanted: A degree, a national championship, and this platform I could have never imagined.”

Te’a Cooper, Alia Armstrong, and more shared their support underneath her announcement post on Instagram. Matt Barnes shared, “It’s just the beginning. Continue to be great!” Last-Tear Poa added, “We love you, No. 10!”

A separate user wrote, “The way Angel Reese has navigated her college career despite all of the racism and misogyny she’s had to deal with for simply existing and being a fierce competitor on the court is inspiring.”

Grateful for these last four years and excited for this next chapter. #BAYOUBARBIEOUT pic.twitter.com/EvkzUW08JV — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 3, 2024

“I’ve done everything I wanted to in college,” Reese shared in an interview with Vogue. “I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro — and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I’m ready.”

On Monday (April 1), Reese made headlines after opening up about the death threats, criticism, and sexual comments she’s received since winning the 2023 NCAA championship. Luckily, her former teammate and rapper Flau’jae Johnson — as well as much of the internet — rallied behind her. The Savannah, GA native said, “The crown she wears is heavy, bro.”

Peep social media’s reaction to Reese’s WNBA declaration below.

Angel Reese declared for the WNBA Draft in Vogue … A FLEX — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) April 3, 2024

My friend just declared for the draft in a VOGUE SHOOT. Who doing that???? — Maddie alexandria 🧘🏾‍♀️ (@igoby_maddi) April 3, 2024

the way angel reese has navigated her college career despite all of the racism and misogyny she’s had to deal with for simply existing and being a fierce competitor on the court is inspiring. she’s done so much for women’s college ball and i cannot wait to watch her continue to… — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) April 3, 2024