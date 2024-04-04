News Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Lil Nas X Responds To Critic Accusing Him Of Dating A "Sun Dodger" / 04.04.2024

Lil Nas X is currently in the middle of promoting his latest music offering, “Light Again.” The artist shared a TikTok on Wednesday (April 3) that apparently rubbed one social media user the wrong way.

In the clip, someone of a lighter complexion could be seen placing their hand on Nas X’s chin and chest while he rapped the lyrics. A seemingly furious account quote-tweeted the video and wrote, “I told y’all. This is a class/status thing. As soon as [celebrities] get [money], they get them a sun dodger, but they will blame it on bullying. They will say, ‘Love is love. I’m colorblind. I like who like me. This is just my preference.’”

Today (April 4), Nas X responded, “Baby girl, it ain’t no way you got all this from a seven-second TikTok.” The interaction went viral online, mainly because the aforementioned user referred to white people as “sun dodgers,” a term seemingly unfamiliar to many until now.

baby girl it ain’t no way you got all this from a 7 second tiktok https://t.co/TZ9ooJcjen — ☆ (@LilNasX) April 4, 2024

“I spent 10 minutes trying to figure out what a ‘sun dodger’ was. Thought it was something demonic,” shared one person underneath Hollywood Unlocked’s repost. Another comment read, “I’ve been alive too long to have never heard this term. This is crazy.”

Other replies contained similar bewildered reactions, with one person misinterpreting the slur for an automobile. “Had me thinking it was a new car or something from Dodge,” they replied. “I’m like, ‘Why can’t he get himself a new car? What’s the big deal?’”

“Light Again” came out on March 29 and was produced by Take A Daytrip. It arrived on the heels of “Where Do We Go Now?” from the musician’s Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero film soundtrack.

In January, Nas X debuted “J CHRIST,” his first single of 2024. The record was met with criticism online due to its religious nature and the artist’s past references to Satan, namely his “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” video. He eventually issued an apology while citing the “mental toll” it took on him.