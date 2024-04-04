News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images and Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Hints At "FTCU (Remix)" Featuring Sexyy Red / 04.04.2024

When Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 hit streaming platforms in December 2023, it came with several records that gained mass popularity on social media. Among them was “FTCU,” which the artist teased a remix of today (April 4).

“You got your verse for ‘FTCU’? Finna drop the remix, [Sexyy Red],” Minaj wrote on Twitter. “Left ‘Pound Town’ to go ‘FTCU.’ A remix for a remix?”

“FTCU” debuted at No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100, trailing behind other album cuts like the Drake-assisted “Needle” at No. 34 and “Everybody” featuring Lil Uzi Vert at No. 26. The first-mentioned track got a boost from its “Stay in your Tory lane, b**ch, I’m not Iggy” line, which many interpreted as a jab at Megan Thee Stallion.

You got your verse for #FTCU? Finna drop the remix @SexyyRed314_ 🎀🩷 Left #PoundTown to go #FTCU a remix for a remix ????? — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) April 4, 2024

Minaj was one of Red’s first major collaborators. The two teamed up for “Pound Town 2,” a remix of her 2023 smash hit. It earned the St. Louis native her first entry into the Hot 100 chart at No. 66.

“It was such a good experience! She’s a sweet person, and you can really tell she’s really serious about her music,” Red told Billboard about working with Minaj via Threads. “She gave me some of the best advice that I know I’ll always come back to. I really appreciate her for being supportive and kind.”

Red recently debuted the video for “Get It Sexyy,” which boasted cameos from Drake, Soulja Boy, and Adin Ross. It marked her first single since Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe). The project contained hits like “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)” and “Shake Yo Dreads.”

On the other hand, Minaj is currently in the middle of her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour.” So far, she’s made stops in New York City, Atlanta, Charlotte, Philadelphia, and Oakland, CA, to name a few.