Rap-Up Replay: New Music From J. Cole, Bryson Tiller, GloRilla And More / 04.05.2024

Following a massive country-inspired release from Beyoncé last week (March 29), J. Cole, Bryson Tiller, Pharrell, Doja Cat and more have unleashed new projects to start April off with a bang.

While many have been looking at Drake to respond to Kendrick Lamar’s fiery verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s RIAA Gold-certified banger, “Like That,” Cole has decided to take matters into his own hands with “7 Minute Drill.” Tracks from GloRilla, Khalid, Kehlani, YTB Fatt and more are all set to be in rotation for weeks.

Rap-Up Replay is here to help you navigate the heavy release week before the weekend. Below are 10 new releases to bump!

Might Delete Later by J. Cole

Ahead of Dreamville Fest 2024, J. Cole has unleashed a surprise 12-track LP to celebrate the momentous two-day festival. Immediately, people rushed to “7 Minute Drill” after learning it was a direct response to Kendrick Lamar’s diss on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That.” The rest of the project features top-tier bars alongside multiple features, including Ari Lennox, Bas, Central Cee, Daylyt, Ab-Soul, Cam’ron and Young Dro.

“7 Minute Drill” features a few allusions to JAY-Z’s Nas Diss, “Takeover.” Aiming at Lamar, Cole raps, “He averagin’ one hard verse like every 30 months or somethin’/ If he wasn’t dissin’, then we wouldn’t be discussin’ him/ Lord, don’t make me have to smoke this n**ga ’cause I f**k with him.” The “Power Trip” emcee is in peak form throughout the album. This project is a clear indication that his goal is to claim the number one spot.

Bryson Tiller by Bryson Tiller

Following a brief hiatus since his last album, ANNIVERSARY, Bryson Tiller is back with an exciting self-titled LP. The 19-track AI/algorithm-inspired project perfectly captures the versatility and songwriting ability that has made the RIAA Diamond-certified crooner a mainstay in the R&B space. Songs like “Persuasion” featuring Victoria Monét and “Calypso” are sure to be on repeat as the weather warms, and his hit single “Whatever She Wants” is still moving on radio and TikTok alike.

Tiller has had battles with imposter syndrome, but he fought to deliver an album that has received positive responses from R&B lovers and media members across the industry. His genius roll-out strategy featured #TillerTuesdays, an approach that allowed his most engaged fans to check a new drop once a week exclusively on the same SoundCloud page that helped fans fall in love with him back in 2015.

Scarlet 2 CLAUDE by Doja Cat

Doja Cat knows how to start a conversation. After addressing the controversy around her fans poking fun at her new album cover, she unleashed Scarlet 2 CLAUDE, a deluxe version of her critically-acclaimed LP, Scarlet — the new deluxe effort features seven new tracks, including guest appearances from ASAP Rocky and Teezo Touchdown. The drop comes ahead of her headlining set at Coachella.

Ehhthang Ehhthang by GlorRilla

After announcing her stadium tour with Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla has dropped her sophomore album, Ehhthang Ehhthang. The CMG signee has been teasing the new project for a while now. After the explosion of her latest single, “Yeah Glo!,” the stage was perfectly set for her new 12-song LP. The project features Moneybagg Yo, Kevo Muney, Boston Richie, Megan Thee Stallion and Finesse2Tymes.

GloRilla name-dropped Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and City Girls’ JT on “Aite.” On the new track, she raps, “I just pray one day the bad b**ches would come together/ ‘Cause Cardi and Nicki on a track would break some f**king records/ Me and JT ain’t the best of friends, but we ain’t beefing.”

“After Hours” by Kehlani

Kehlani shines on her newest single, “After Hours.” Sampling Nina Sky’s famous track, “Move Ya Body,” the Oakland-bred songstress created a new rendition of the bop perfect for the warm weather season. Her silky smooth tone and infectious lyrics instantly capture listeners’ attention whether riding in the car on the way to a party or getting active in the gym. “After Hours” is a must-add to any upbeat playlist.

Black Yacht Rock Vol. 1 by Pharrell

In the most surprising release of the week, esteemed producer, artist and creative Pharrell has shared a new genre-bending album that is absent on streaming platforms. The project features an ode to his home state of Virginia and some of his other passions. Track titles include songs like “Richard Mille,” “Caged Bird Free,” “11:11” and “Going Back to VA.” Listen to the new 10-song LP exclusively on BlackYachtRock.

“Bless” by Lil Wayne feat. Young Thug

Lil Wayne and Young Thug delivered on their newest track, “Bless,” produced by Wheezy. After joking on his Apple Music Radio show about thinking the famed producer tag, “WheezyOuttaHere,” was Future shouting him out, this exciting collaboration between Wheezy and Weezy is long overdue. The track also gave fans a first look into the Weezy vs. Wheezy mixtape. Most recently, Wayne made a special appearance on “WWE Monday Night RAW” this past week alongside Jey Uso, announcing the new single.

It’s Us Vol. 1 by Lil Yachty’s Concrete Boys

Lil Yachty has been teasing a new release from his highly influential and exciting new collective, Concrete Boys. The latest project, It’s Us Vol. 1, features each collective member, including Lil Yachty, Karrahbooo, Dc2trill, Draft Day and Camo!, who officially signed to Yachty’s newly launched Concrete Rekordz. The new album boasts 16 songs and is available via the legendary imprint Quality Control Music. The J. Cole collaborator has been on a wave.

“Same” by YTB Fatt

The street musician has been on the upswing regarding his newest releases. After gaining heavy steam with his Alicia Keys-inspired track, “Secrets,” YTB Fatt is back with an exciting visual for his street favorite “Same.” The new mini-movie features cameos from GloRilla and Big Homiie G. The new visual finds Fatt kicking it with his leading lady (played by GloRilla) only to find her sneaking with his friend later in the video.

“Rain or Shine” by LunchMoney Lewis

“Rain or Shine” is LunchMoney Lewis’ latest song about having hope — even when everything feels hopeless. The Grammy-nominated artist understands that life has countless ups and downs. The new Hip Hop and R&B-infused bop inspires those dealing with issues to stay motivated during trying times.