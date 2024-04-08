News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images JT Claps Back At Social Media User For Implying She's Done With City Girls After Refusing To Twerk At Club / 04.08.2024

JT is currently amid her first solo headlining tour, which is slated to conclude in May. So far, the trek has made rounds in Houston, Dallas, Tampa, and most recently Cleveland last Saturday (April 6).

Today (April 8), a video from one of her recent club stops began circulating online after the “No Bars” artist was reportedly harassed by the DJ, who she claimed repeatedly asked her to twerk. In the brief clip, JT could be heard calling them out: “Shut the f**k up! You been talking [and] telling me to shake my a** all night… I’m a lady, OK? You got a lady in here tonight, OK? I have a little dress with my a** out, and of course, I don’t want it all over the internet.”

Taking to Twitter, KenBarbie accused the musician of “hanging her City Girls heels up” for refusing the DJ’s request. The media personality also attached a video from her most recent performance and footage of her twerking at 2023’s Rolling Loud California.

JT responded, “[The] right is Rolling Loud! A big stage where cameras are not up my a** crack! [The] left is me at a club, and the DJ asked me five times to shake my a**. I said, ‘No’ before. You don’t know how that feels!”

In a separate tweet, she continued to call out the internet personality. “Ken is obsessed with me,” the post read. “If she [not] quoting ‘No Bars,’ she [is] somewhere trying to convince [people] I’m not that girl, but deep in your ugly a** heart, you know I am! That’s why you go so hard to convince others I’m not! Just leave me alone ‘cause I’ll be the last to wave a white flag!”

JT concluded, “I ain’t gotta shake my a** on demand ‘cause me and my fans can rap battle each other and have a ball! This negative narrative y’all [are] trying to push and make about other [people] who also should have the same rights as me when it comes to shaking their a** is funny! Anything to make me look crazy!”

This isn’t the first time the pair got into a back-and-forth. In 2023, KenBarbie claimed that Nicki Minaj favored Ice Spice over JT following the New York artists’ then-recent collaborations on “Princess Diana (Remix)” and “Barbie World.”



The blogger tweeted, “Somebody better tell JT [that] Ice Spice already bought her ‘princess’ collar,” to which the Miami native responded, “Non-Black [people] once again using terms to insinuate that Black women are dogs.”