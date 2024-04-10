News Allen Berezovsky / Contributor via Getty Images and Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Overcoming Emotional Trauma Following Tory Lanez Shooting / 04.10.2024

It’s been nearly four years since Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot after leaving a party at Kylie Jenner’s home. In August 2023, the Toronto native was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of all three charges brought against him, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm; possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and negligent discharge of a firearm. Leading up to and throughout the trial, various rappers and social media users accused the “Captain Hook” artist of being dishonest in addition to hurtful comments.

In an interview published by Women’s Health today (April 10), Megan opened up about the lack of support from her industry peers and overcoming emotional trauma following the shooting incident. “A lot of people didn’t treat me like I was human for a long time,” she explained. “I watched people build me up, tear me down, and be confused about their expectations of me. As a Black woman, as a darker Black woman, I also feel like people expect me to take the punches, take the beating, take the lashings, and handle it with grace. But I’m human.”

She added, “I knew I wasn’t myself. It took me a while to acknowledge that I was depressed. But once I started talking to a therapist, I was able to be truthful with myself.”

Megan also shared how therapy, deleting social media apps from her phone, and exercising helped along her healing journey. “Working on myself made me get into working out because I needed to focus my energy somewhere else,” she revealed. “I used working out to escape and to get happy.” The publication mentioned that she does a combination of Pilates, going to the gym, and running at the beach with one of her two trainers.

The musician is slated to begin her “Hot Girl Summer Tour” in May alongside supporting act GloRilla. It will conclude with the Houston artist’s headlining set at the Broccoli City Festival in late July. Megan’s next project is also expected to debut in the coming months. Ahead of its release, she’s unloaded singles like “Cobra” and “HISS.”

Speaking on the LP, Megan shared, “I was inspired to create this album about rebirth because I feel I am becoming a new person physically and mentally.”