News Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Kendrick Lamar's Live-Action Comedy Film With "South Park" Creators Gets A Release Date / 04.11.2024

“South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are collaborating with Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free on a live-action comedy set for a July 4, 2025 release. As revealed by the 2022 announcement, the film will explore a young Black man’s discovery that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his.

“I’m excited to announce that we’re going into production this summer on a [comedy] from the creators of ‘South Park,’ Matt Stone and Trey Parker,” Paramount film chief Brian Robbins shared about the movie at CinemaCon. “This script is one of the funniest and most original scripts we’ve ever read, and it’s certain to create some fireworks when it hits theaters.”

Lamar and Free’s pgLang, also working on the motion picture, launched in 2020. While many assumed that the company would only serve as a label for the rapper’s music following his departure from TDE, its collaborations and most recent projects prove otherwise.

In 2021, pgLang teamed up with Calvin Klein to produce eight short films written by Free. Celebrities and artists like Baby Keem, Travis Bennett, Amber Wagner, Brent Faiyaz, Ryan Destiny, and Keith Powers were among the several cameos. Meanwhile, in 2023, the entity partnered with tech establishment Light to unveil the Light Phone II.

“pgLang is multilingual. Our community speaks music, film, television, art, books, and podcasts — because sometimes we have to use different languages to get the point of our stories across,” the company’s mission statement read. “Stories that speak to many nations, many races, and many ages. That is why our writers, singers, directors, musicians, and producers break formats when we build ideas and make them real for the curious. Putting round pegs through square holes is not a process, but we embrace the idea of anarchy and challenges that make us stronger.”

Earlier this month, it was announced that Lamar earned his third No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. He, Metro Boomin, and Future topped the chart for their collaboration on “Like That.”