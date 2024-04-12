J. Cole, Metro Boomin, and Future

Fans React To J. Cole Making An Appearance On Metro Boomin And Future's 'WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU'

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.12.2024

Future and Metro Boomin released WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU at midnight (April 12). J. Cole appeared on “Red Leather,” which came as a shock to many, considering Kendrick Lamar took jabs at him and Drake on the rapper-producer duo’s previous album.

During the song, Cole rapped, “My story’s more clever, my similes was better/ My energy was never on some toughest n**ga s**t/ I was just a conscious rapper that would f**k a n**ga b**ch/ I was just a college n**ga from a rougher premises/ Kept my nose out the streets, but I love to get a whiff.” Elsewhere in his verse, the artist mentioned Rubi Rose, Jim Duggan, Future, and the Twin Towers.

Cole’s guest appearance followed “7 Minute Drill,” a response to Lamar’s verse in “Like That.” Two days later, the North Carolina native expressed regret over his track, describing it as “the lamest s**t I ever did in my f**king life.”

During this year’s Dreamville Festival, Cole admitted to succumbing to peer pressure and later lauded Lamar as “one of the greatest motherf**kers to ever touch a f**kin’ microphone.” He added, “I pray that my n**ga really didn’t feel no way, and if he did, my n**ga, I got my chin out. Take your best shot.”

Nonetheless, listeners were understandably confused by musician’s cameo on WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU. “Never thought I’d live to see the day where Quavo was more ready to battle than J. Cole,” wrote podcaster Mal. Another user declared, “Drake gave J. Cole his first No. 1 hit record, brought him to his tour, gave him his flowers, and he still switched up on him.” Check out more reactions below.

Future and Metro Boomin’s latest LP featured artists like ASAP Rocky, The Weeknd, and Lil Baby. Spanning 25 songs, listen to the full body of work below.

