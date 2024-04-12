News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Fans React To J. Cole Making An Appearance On Metro Boomin And Future's 'WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU' / 04.12.2024

Future and Metro Boomin released WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU at midnight (April 12). J. Cole appeared on “Red Leather,” which came as a shock to many, considering Kendrick Lamar took jabs at him and Drake on the rapper-producer duo’s previous album.

During the song, Cole rapped, “My story’s more clever, my similes was better/ My energy was never on some toughest n**ga s**t/ I was just a conscious rapper that would f**k a n**ga b**ch/ I was just a college n**ga from a rougher premises/ Kept my nose out the streets, but I love to get a whiff.” Elsewhere in his verse, the artist mentioned Rubi Rose, Jim Duggan, Future, and the Twin Towers.

Cole’s guest appearance followed “7 Minute Drill,” a response to Lamar’s verse in “Like That.” Two days later, the North Carolina native expressed regret over his track, describing it as “the lamest s**t I ever did in my f**king life.”

During this year’s Dreamville Festival, Cole admitted to succumbing to peer pressure and later lauded Lamar as “one of the greatest motherf**kers to ever touch a f**kin’ microphone.” He added, “I pray that my n**ga really didn’t feel no way, and if he did, my n**ga, I got my chin out. Take your best shot.”

Nonetheless, listeners were understandably confused by musician’s cameo on WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU. “Never thought I’d live to see the day where Quavo was more ready to battle than J. Cole,” wrote podcaster Mal. Another user declared, “Drake gave J. Cole his first No. 1 hit record, brought him to his tour, gave him his flowers, and he still switched up on him.” Check out more reactions below.

So J Cole ain’t finna make a PSA about how he want his verse removed from Metro album after weeks of Metro violating Drake and telling everyone to “Pick A Side”???? — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 12, 2024

Never thought I’d live to see the day where Quavo was more ready to battle than J Cole. — MAL💰 (@MAL___) April 12, 2024

This Cole verse on metro album amazing — TP (@OGxTP) April 12, 2024

Honestly, if this is J Cole rollout… apologizing… forgetting lyrics… appearing on the album he was dissed on… then the people say he falling off… i mean it aligns with the title. Its on brand… The Fall Off…. Not mad at it — IG: Mickey.Factz (@MickeyFactz) April 12, 2024

Drake gave J Cole his first number 1 hit record, brought him to his tour, gave him his flowers, and he still switched up on him This is disgusting — IBashar (@CurtisBashar) April 12, 2024

My boy texted me this morning. He told me J Cole in on this album. The Metro Boomin

Future Jermaine Cole you let Nas down. Again. — Poet (@poetscorneruk) April 12, 2024

Future and Metro Boomin’s latest LP featured artists like ASAP Rocky, The Weeknd, and Lil Baby. Spanning 25 songs, listen to the full body of work below.