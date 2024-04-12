BIA and Cardi B

Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images and Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images

Listeners React To BIA's Supposed Shots At Cardi B On Dreezy's "B**ch Duh (Remix)"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.12.2024

Today (April 12), BIA reignited rumors about her alleged feud with Cardi B. On her featured verse for Dreezy’s “B**ch Duh (Remix),” the “COVER GIRL” hitmaker alluded to one of her adversaries without mentioning who exactly.

“How you say you runnin’ down, but you can’t walk on the beat?/ I ain’t know I had an opp ’cause she don’t say s**t to me/ I’ma cop me a new gun before I cop me a plea/ Heard they want my lo’, I dropped it in Dubai,” she spat on the beat. “I can never turn my phone on just to cry/ On a Live, I hate a sneaky n**ga, pick a side/ If you wanna get up with me, tell that b**ch that we’re outside.”

BIA’s lyrics appeared to reference an Instagram Live that Cardi did in December 2023. During the session, she was brought to tears while discussing her relationship with Offset. She accused the former Migos rapper of “playing games” and testing her patience: “You really been doing me dirty after so many f**king years.”

Peep listeners’ reactions below.

In March, BIA responded to a tweet accusing Cardi of stealing her — and artists like Doja Cat and JT’s — style. A stan account compared the musician’s “Enough (Miami)” instrumental to “FALLBACK,” which appeared on the Puerto Rican-Italian rapper’s 2023 EP, REALLY HER.

Cardi seemingly reacted to the shade thrown via Twitter. She wrote, “B**ches make a fool of themselves every single time. I’ma show [you] something when I release this song, [though].” 

These past few months have been rife with feuds. Earlier in the week, City Girls’ Yung Miami and JT traded shots on Twitter over alleged sneak disses. The second-mentioned artist also got into a spat with GloRilla on the same platform prior to then. Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar fueled one of the biggest rap beefs of 2024 so far by taking shots at J. Cole and Drake on “Like That.”

News
BIA

TRENDING
News

Metro Boomin And Future Reveal 'WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU' Cover

Ahead of its Friday (April 12) release, Metro Boomin and Future shared the black-and-white artwork ...
By Malcolm Trapp
04.09.2024
News

Yung Miami And JT Trade Shots Online, Fans Fear For The End For City Girls

Yung Miami accused JT of sneak dissing her on solo tracks like “Sideways” and “No ...
By Malcolm Trapp
04.08.2024
News

GloRilla And Megan Thee Stallion Praise Latto For Participating In "Wanna Be" Challenge

GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion may have a contender for song of the summer with ...
By Malcolm Trapp
04.09.2024
News

Ari Lennox Fires Off At Joe Budden For Mentioning Her In J. Cole Apology Podcast Discussion

Ari Lennox wrote, “All this meth smoke for a woman but not for any man ...
By Malcolm Trapp
04.11.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories