Listeners React To BIA's Supposed Shots At Cardi B On Dreezy's "B**ch Duh (Remix)" / 04.12.2024

Today (April 12), BIA reignited rumors about her alleged feud with Cardi B. On her featured verse for Dreezy’s “B**ch Duh (Remix),” the “COVER GIRL” hitmaker alluded to one of her adversaries without mentioning who exactly.

“How you say you runnin’ down, but you can’t walk on the beat?/ I ain’t know I had an opp ’cause she don’t say s**t to me/ I’ma cop me a new gun before I cop me a plea/ Heard they want my lo’, I dropped it in Dubai,” she spat on the beat. “I can never turn my phone on just to cry/ On a Live, I hate a sneaky n**ga, pick a side/ If you wanna get up with me, tell that b**ch that we’re outside.”

BIA’s lyrics appeared to reference an Instagram Live that Cardi did in December 2023. During the session, she was brought to tears while discussing her relationship with Offset. She accused the former Migos rapper of “playing games” and testing her patience: “You really been doing me dirty after so many f**king years.”

Peep listeners’ reactions below.

Chris Brown vs Quavo

EVERYBODY vs Drake

GloRilla vs JT

Now, allegedly BIA vs Cardi?? I’m telling you, the industry aint been right since that Katt Williams interview. pic.twitter.com/Z4uGq4tneZ — Freddy K. (@CallMeFreddyK) April 12, 2024

Idk why Bia and Cardi beefing and it ain’t my business but BIA wins the rap part. People prolly won’t care tho lol — Larry Legend (@larryislegend) April 12, 2024

“i could never turn my phone on just to cry on a live” okay bia well you turned your phone on to delete your positive tweets about cardi whilst you were sat in nicki’s bathroom because you’re a scary little lapdog. it’s very clear which one of these things is more embarrassing — ♡🦇 (@sadhotgirI) April 12, 2024

BIA dissing Cardi and letting it be known all she does is run to cry for sympathy, steal peoples outfits / lyrics for a rollout and WILL NEVER get in the BOOTH is TEA. Everybody sees her scrambling not just Stan accounts. She’s a laughing stock to the entire industry — WRITE A RAP 🎤 | FAN Account (@WriteARapSis) April 12, 2024

Bia dissing Cardi?… lol Whew chile the antics be so obvious pic.twitter.com/6fAdzZc9T5 — Brit Tani (@juggzbunni) April 12, 2024

Cardi is the last Female rapper you would want to beef with Cause she's not gonna keep it in the music, you going to get checked in real life. I hope Bia knows what she started lol Good luck to her. — Kulture's Richard Mille (@bardi_mugler) April 12, 2024

In March, BIA responded to a tweet accusing Cardi of stealing her — and artists like Doja Cat and JT’s — style. A stan account compared the musician’s “Enough (Miami)” instrumental to “FALLBACK,” which appeared on the Puerto Rican-Italian rapper’s 2023 EP, REALLY HER.

Cardi seemingly reacted to the shade thrown via Twitter. She wrote, “B**ches make a fool of themselves every single time. I’ma show [you] something when I release this song, [though].”

Yall are sick 😂😂 — BIA (@BIABIA) March 5, 2024

Bitches make a fool of themselves every single time 😂.. ima show ya something when I release this song tho 😉 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 5, 2024

These past few months have been rife with feuds. Earlier in the week, City Girls’ Yung Miami and JT traded shots on Twitter over alleged sneak disses. The second-mentioned artist also got into a spat with GloRilla on the same platform prior to then. Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar fueled one of the biggest rap beefs of 2024 so far by taking shots at J. Cole and Drake on “Like That.”