Quavo and Chris Brown

Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images and Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images

Quavo Appears To Respond To Chris Brown's Perceived Jabs On "TENDER"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.12.2024

On Thursday (April 11) night, Quavo dropped his latest track, “TENDER,” which appeared to address Chris Brown’s perceived dig at him. The former Migos rapper seemingly alluded to his alleged relationship with Karrueche Tran and the singer’s past issues with domestic violence and substance use.

During the song, Quavo rapped, “You did the b**ch wrong and now the b**ch gone, she posted with a thug/ Call the b**ch phone, she won’t come home, don’t beat her up/ It must be the drugs, need to cross out your plug.” 

The “Patty Cake” artist also appeared to challenge the significance of his and Brown’s supposed dispute with lines like, “Tell me, lil’ bro, what’s your issue? It’s over a thot/ You said that it’s bigger than that, but know it’s not/ It’s ’cause I be diggin’ in that, it got ’em hot/ I’m givin’ respect, but I know you not/ Your b**ch on my neck, your b**ch at the spot.”

Brown’s supposed jab came in the form of “Freak” from the deluxe edition of 11:11. He spat, “Okay, now f**kin’ my old b**ches ain’t gon’ make us equal/ Sippin’ that 1942 ’cause I don’t do no Cuervo/ Freak b**ch, she like Casamigos, not the Migos.” Notably, Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, and Tee Grizzley also contributed to the song.

“Quavo and Chris Brown didn’t hop on no IG Live, didn’t subtweet, or go back and forth on social media. Them boys got straight in the studio. You got to respect it,” wrote one person on Twitter. Other reactions to the record included fans highlighting that the artists’ issues stem from a woman neither of them is currently with.

“TENDER” marked the latest in a string of singles released by Quavo this year. He previously dropped “Himothy,” “Real One” with Rich The Kid, and the Destroy Lonely-assisted “Potato Loaded.”

New Music
Quavo

TRENDING
News

Metro Boomin And Future Reveal 'WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU' Cover

Ahead of its Friday (April 12) release, Metro Boomin and Future shared the black-and-white artwork ...
By Malcolm Trapp
04.09.2024
News

Yung Miami And JT Trade Shots Online, Fans Fear For The End For City Girls

Yung Miami accused JT of sneak dissing her on solo tracks like “Sideways” and “No ...
By Malcolm Trapp
04.08.2024
News

GloRilla And Megan Thee Stallion Praise Latto For Participating In "Wanna Be" Challenge

GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion may have a contender for song of the summer with ...
By Malcolm Trapp
04.09.2024
News

Ari Lennox Fires Off At Joe Budden For Mentioning Her In J. Cole Apology Podcast Discussion

Ari Lennox wrote, “All this meth smoke for a woman but not for any man ...
By Malcolm Trapp
04.11.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories