On Thursday (April 11) night, Quavo dropped his latest track, “TENDER,” which appeared to address Chris Brown’s perceived dig at him. The former Migos rapper seemingly alluded to his alleged relationship with Karrueche Tran and the singer’s past issues with domestic violence and substance use.

During the song, Quavo rapped, “You did the b**ch wrong and now the b**ch gone, she posted with a thug/ Call the b**ch phone, she won’t come home, don’t beat her up/ It must be the drugs, need to cross out your plug.”

The “Patty Cake” artist also appeared to challenge the significance of his and Brown’s supposed dispute with lines like, “Tell me, lil’ bro, what’s your issue? It’s over a thot/ You said that it’s bigger than that, but know it’s not/ It’s ’cause I be diggin’ in that, it got ’em hot/ I’m givin’ respect, but I know you not/ Your b**ch on my neck, your b**ch at the spot.”

Brown’s supposed jab came in the form of “Freak” from the deluxe edition of 11:11. He spat, “Okay, now f**kin’ my old b**ches ain’t gon’ make us equal/ Sippin’ that 1942 ’cause I don’t do no Cuervo/ Freak b**ch, she like Casamigos, not the Migos.” Notably, Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, and Tee Grizzley also contributed to the song.

“Quavo and Chris Brown didn’t hop on no IG Live, didn’t subtweet, or go back and forth on social media. Them boys got straight in the studio. You got to respect it,” wrote one person on Twitter. Other reactions to the record included fans highlighting that the artists’ issues stem from a woman neither of them is currently with.

Quavo adding “Don’t beat her up” as an ad-lib is insane — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 12, 2024

Quavo and Chris Brown didn’t hop on no IG Live, didn’t subtweet or go back and forth on social media. Them boys got straight in the studio. You got to respect it — The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) April 12, 2024

Seeing Quavo & Future diss niggas got me feeling like a proud Atlanta nigga pic.twitter.com/bWaP90UBZD — Gustavo Fring (@zone6nova) April 12, 2024

Quavo & CB dissing each other over Karreuche who ain’t with either of them. She somewhere posting feet 🦶🏾 pic.twitter.com/DKblJPMaD0 — Psychological Vigilante 🧠 🤺 (@itsflockyczn) April 12, 2024

This nigga Quavo called that brother a coke up woman beater lol within 24 hrs , 2024 moving scurry — J (@Bjant96) April 12, 2024

“TENDER” marked the latest in a string of singles released by Quavo this year. He previously dropped “Himothy,” “Real One” with Rich The Kid, and the Destroy Lonely-assisted “Potato Loaded.”