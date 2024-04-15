News Paul Archuleta / Contributor via Getty Images and Mark Blinch / Contributor via Getty Images Rick Ross Backs His Claims About Drake's Alleged Nose Job With So-Called Before And After Photos / 04.15.2024

On Sunday (April 14), Rick Ross escalated his ongoing feud with Drake by posting purported before and after photos of the Toronto native’s alleged nose job on social media.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Ross captioned the images, “The bridge of your nose somehow got smaller, BBL Drizzy.” The “Hustlin’” artist also hopped on Twitter, where he wrote, “Drop a response or tell the kids you don’t respond.”

The pair’s dispute gained momentum over the weekend with Ross’ “Champagne Moments,” where he rapped: “You ain’t never wanna be a n**ga anyway, n**ga/That’s why you had an operation to make your nose smaller than your father’s nose, n**ga.” It arrived in retaliation to Drake’s alleged leaked diss track, speculatively titled “Push Ups,” which targeted several artists like Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin, and The Weeknd.

Who nose? — Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) April 14, 2024

If we keeping it gangster, when you see me you check me — Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) April 14, 2024

Drop a response or tell the kids you don’t respond #bbldrizzy — Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) April 15, 2024

Drake humorously responded to the initial accusations by sharing a screenshot of a text conversation with his mother, Sandi Graham. She wrote, “Aubs, the internet is saying you got a nose job? You looked the same to me in the kitchen today. I can’t believe you would get one without me [’cause] you know I always wanted one. Don’t tell me that you got tattoos without me, and now this, too?”

The “Slime You Out” hitmaker replied, “I would have got us a two-for-one deal if I went, ma. It’s coming from Rick Ross, the guy I did songs with. He’s gone loopy off the Mounjaro. He hasn’t eaten in days, and it’s turned him angry and racist. He’s performing at proms for money. It’s bad. Don’t worry, we’ll handle it.”

Ross also poked fun at Birdman, who showed support for Drake on his Instagram Story. The Cash Money Records founder stated, “I’m riding with you [for life]. I got [your back].”

The Port of Miami rapper shared a clip of himself pointing at what he claimed was Birdman’s previous residence. “That’s where yo’ house was at,” Ross shared. “The lil’ island over there.”