Lil Baby And Dreezy Shut Down Rumors Of Them Being Together During Coachella Weekend / 04.16.2024

On Monday (April 15), internet detectives accused Lil Baby and Dreezy of hooking up during Coachella 2024’s first weekend. The allegations came after the Grammy winner posted photos with a background that bore a resemblance to one shared on the “Body” artist’s Instagram Story.

The pair responded to the speculation underneath The Shade Room today (April 16). Dreezy wrote, “Y’all are reaching! That’s the homie!” Meanwhile, the Atlanta native commented, “Same house, different days. Y’all be reaching [too] hard.”

Nonetheless, social media users persisted with humorous remarks and theories. “Damn, he can’t help his cousin with the groceries?” read one of the top replies, referencing Lil Meech’s alleged cheating scandal. “We gotta use these skills to find these missing children because WHAT?!” wrote another person. Other comments included people trying to figure out how The Shade Room pieced together the information related to Dreezy and Lil Baby.

It’s worth mentioning that Dreezy released “B**ch Duh (Remix)” last Friday (April 12). The updated track featured BIA, KenTheMan, and Lakeyah. The original record served as her first single of 2024, following “Yea Yea” with Lady London from the previous year.

Her last project, HITGIRL, arrived in collaboration with Hit-Boy. The duo recruited Future for “Sliders,” Coi Leray for “Balance My Lows,” and Jeremih for “In Touch.”

On the other hand, Lil Baby is gearing up to put out his next album. In December 2023, he debuted singles “350” and “Crazy.” The 29-year-old rapper also shared a music snippet in March, but the spotlight was quickly taken away from the teaser after DJ Akademiks accused him of wearing nail polish.

The “Yes Indeed” hitmaker released It’s Only Me in 2022. The 23-song offering boasted guest appearances from Jeremih, Pooh Shiesty, Young Thug, Future, Nardo Wick, and Fridayy. It also featured surefire hits like “Forever,” “Heyy,” and “In A Minute.”