News John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images GloRilla Seemingly Responds To Reports Of Her Being Arrested In Georgia For DUI / 04.18.2024

GloRilla was arrested early Tuesday (April 16) morning in Suwanee, Georgia on suspicion of driving under the influence, along with other related charges.

According to XXL, the arrest occurred around 4 a.m. after a police officer conducting a routine traffic stop noted the smell of marijuana and alcohol coming from her vehicle. Authorities reported that GloRilla admitted to drinking the previous evening but insisted she was capable of driving. Additionally, the outlet noted that her breast was exposed at some point during the exchange.

GloRilla was booked into jail shortly after 6 a.m. and released on bond a few hours later. Details from the police report indicated that she refused a portable breath test and displayed several signs of impairment during field sobriety tests.

Although she hasn’t directly addressed the incident, GloRilla shared a photo of herself with a Taylor Port bottle on top of her head in a now-deleted tweet on Wednesday (April 17). Beneath Hollywood Unlocked’s repost, social media users expressed relief that she wasn’t injured, while others pointed out that someone could’ve been hurt.

“So many [people] die [every] year from drunk drivers. She should at least have some respect and not play about this,” read one reply. Another person stated, “Y’all [are] going too hard on her. I believe she got set up, and I would bet on that! Be careful out here.”

Earlier this month, GloRilla released Ehhthang Ehhthang, which contained guest appearances from Moneybagg Yo, Kevo Muney, and Boston Richey, among others. The mixtape also housed “Yeah Glo!” and her viral track “Wanna Be” with Megan Thee Stallion.

She and the Houston rapper are expected to hit the road together in May for the “Hot Girl Summer Tour.” The trek will make stops in Chicago, Detroit, New York, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Memphis, Atlanta, Houston, and more.