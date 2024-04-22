News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images and Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Ye Discusses The "Elimination Of Drake" Following "Like That (Remix)" / 04.22.2024

Ye recently reignited his ongoing feud with Drake with a remix of Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That.” The Yeezy designer debuted his rendition of the song via Justin Laboy’s “The Download” podcast on Saturday (April 20).

Today (April 22), an excerpt from their upcoming interview was released. In it, Ye detailed the collaboration and his motivations behind the lyrics. “Pluto called me,” he explained, referring to Future by his nickname. “I went to the studio, laid that, and then we went through the creative process of adding the chords. [We] called the Hooligans; called ’em out in London to get on the joint.”

The Hooligans, a group of Inter Milan ultras, previously contributed to the Chicago native’s “CARNIVAL” from VULTURES 1. Ye continued, “Everybody is very, very excited about the elimination of Drake. Not excited; we were energized.”

In another clip that surfaced online, Ye also took shots at Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge, whom he accused of overly controlling Drake’s career. He notably made a nod to the rapper’s “Rich Baby Daddy” from 2023’s For All The Dogs.

“Drake has a rich baby daddy named Lucian and Universal,” Ye claimed. “It’s like, ‘My daddy got it. My daddy control the spins. My daddy got the DSPs.’ Drake has a rich baby daddy named Lucian.”

On Ye’s “Like That (Remix),” he rapped, “Where’s Lucian? Serve your master, n**ga/ You caught a little bag for your masters, didn’t ya?/ Lifetime deal, I feel bad for n**gas.” The aforementioned lyrics seemingly referenced Drake’s reported $400 million deal with UMG.

Despite reconciling at the 2021 Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert, Ye and Drake have taken aim at each other on numerous occasions since then. The Toronto artist sampled Kim Kardashian on “Search & Rescue” and name-dropped his rival on “Red Button.”

Meanwhile, in March, Ye said, “F**k Drake” after the Views creator took Lil Durk on tour amid the album rollout for VULTURES 1.