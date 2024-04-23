News Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Accused Of Making Cameraman Watch Her Have Sex In Harassment Lawsuit / 04.23.2024

Emilio Garcia, a former cameraman for Megan Thee Stallion, filed a lawsuit against the rapper, alleging harassment and a hostile work environment during his employment. Submitted in Los Angeles County Superior Court today (April 23), the man claimed he was subjected to uncomfortable and inappropriate situations while working for the “Captain Hook” artist.

In an interview with NBC News, Garcia said that during a trip to Ibiza, Spain in June 2022, he was in a moving SUV with Megan and three other women. From there, the Houston native purportedly engaged in sexual acts with one of them. The photographer further alleged that afterward, she warned him to “don’t ever discuss what you saw.”

Following the incident, Garcia stated that his payment structure was altered from a monthly salary to a work-for-hire arrangement, where he was required to invoice for each gig. Furthermore, he’s seeking compensation for “unpaid wages, unpaid overtime wages, and other employee benefits,” arguing that his working conditions became intolerable due to the alleged hostile environment.

Garcia, who asserted that he resigned from his previous job in 2019 to work full-time for Megan, described the harassment as “severe.” At the time of reporting, neither the Grammy-winning artist nor her management company, Roc Nation, have responded to requests for comment regarding the lawsuit.

The accusations came weeks before Megan is expected to begin her “Hot Girl Summer Tour.” As Rap-Up previously reported, the rapper will be performing at various festivals and venues, with GloRilla joining her for the U.S. leg of the trek. The pair is slated to make stops in New York, Philadelphia, Memphis, and Atlanta, among other cities.

Megan’s next album is also anticipated to be released this year. It may house November 2023’s “Cobra” and the Hot 100 No. 1 single “HISS.” The forthcoming body of work will serve as a follow-up to Traumazine.