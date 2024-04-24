News The Washington Post / Contributor via Getty Images and JIM WATSON / Contributor visa Getty Images Joe Biden Signs Bill Requiring TikTok To Be Sold Or Banned In The US, App CEO Responds / 04.24.2024

Today (April 24), U.S. President Joe Biden signed legislation that could possibly initiate a nationwide ban on TikTok unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, divests its ownership within a year.

The bill was fast-tracked through Congress, receiving House approval on Saturday (April 20) and Senate approval on Tuesday (April 23) before being signed into law by Biden this morning. It stipulated that ByteDance has 270 days to part ways with TikTok or face severe restrictions, including removal from U.S. app stores and prohibition from using American internet hosting services. Failure to sell would effectively cripple the platform’s operations in the States.

According to CNN, the legislation marked the most stringent action yet against TikTok. The U.S. government has been scrutinizing the company since 2020 over national security concerns related to its ownership. The social media network previously faced accusations of potential data privacy issues and undue influence from the Chinese government.

In response, TikTok CEO Shou Chew reassured users that “we aren’t going anywhere.” During a video posted on the app, he explained, “It’s actually ironic because the freedom of expression on TikTok reflects the same American values that make the United States a beacon of freedom. TikTok gives everyday Americans a powerful way to be seen and heard.”

“You still be able to enjoy TikTok like you always have. In fact, if you have a story about how TikTok impacts your life, we would love for you to share it to showcase exactly what we’re fighting for,” he added. “We are confident, and we will keep fighting for your rights in the courts.”

If necessary, President Biden could extend the deadline for TikTok’s sale by an additional 90 days, potentially giving ByteDance up to a year to comply with the divestiture order. In the meantime, check out social media’s reactions to the news below.

How much yall want for TikTok? I’ll buy it. @tiktok_us — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) April 24, 2024

We were promised student loan forgiveness and instead you ban tiktok pic.twitter.com/z4A81IpeMR — SukiG (@SukiGeez) April 24, 2024

The Senate really passed the bill to ban Tiktok. Not banning semi automatic guns, not assisting with universal healthcare, not passing student loan forgiveness, not figuring out the social security catastrophe we have going on but TikTok. — Scz MPA, PMP, CSM, (@Scz4Prez) April 24, 2024

Banning TikTok while automatic assault style weapons remain unchecked is diabolical work. These gwarlz will not see Heaven! pic.twitter.com/AWWvHcyYEn — TERRY (@BeingTerryJane) April 24, 2024