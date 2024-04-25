News Albert L. Ortega / Contributor via Getty Images and Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Joyner Lucas Responds To Claims He Tried To Initiate Fake Rap Feud With DaBaby / 04.25.2024

DaBaby revealed that a prominent rapper recently approached him to stage a fake feud for publicity, which he ultimately turned down. The North Carolina emcee shared the details during an episode of Shaquille O’Neal’s “The Big Podcast” on Wednesday (April 24).

The conversation arose while discussing the ripple effects of J. Cole’s public apology to Kendrick Lamar after their exchanges in “Like That” and “7 Minute Drill.” DaBaby recounted receiving a message from a certain “lyricist” around the time: “He shot me a text, he was like, ‘Hit me, you gon’ like this.’ I called him and was like, ‘What up?’ He like, ‘You wanna go up? How you feeling?’ I’m like, ‘What’s up? Talk to me.'”

The unnamed rapper proposed, “All the back-and-forth between J. Cole and Kendrick got me fired up! Bruh, I feel like we should diss each other. We cool behind closed doors, [but] we should diss each other. I feel like it would just go crazy.”

DaBaby subsequently expressed reservations about the idea, emphasizing personal integrity over PR stunts. “I know for a fact what that would do,” he explained. “But at the same time, it’s a little more personal with me. I’m not about to say certain things about you if I don’t really feel a certain way about you. I told him, ‘And that’s out of respect for you.’ ‘Cause it can go either which way with me.”

Shortly after the interview aired, social media users began speculating about who the lyricist might be, with Joyner Lucas’ name being frequently mentioned. However, the “ADHD” artist quickly responded to the claims.

Underneath DJ Akademiks’ repost, he commented, “Man, why [the f**k is] everyone in comments saying it’s me? [Shaking my head], Jesus Christ,” although he didn’t explicitly deny it. Lucas has a well-documented history of feuds with other rappers. He previously traded diss tracks with the likes of Tory Lanez and Logic.