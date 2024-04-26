Aside from Hip Hop being filled with beef at the moment, fans have been gifted a week packed with some fun music releases from upcoming stars like Anycia, Skilla Baby, Nardo Wick, Foggieraw, Ice Spice and more.

While there were plenty of new drops from rising talents, Hip Hop and R&B mainstays like Ari Lennox, Future, PARTYNEXTDOOR and more also provided some cuts to share with the world as summer touches down. As the warm weather approaches, plans and playlists are being made.

Just in time, Rap-Up Replay is back with 10 records to press play on while you maneuver through the weekend! Check out the new music below.

Anycia is officially “BACK OUTSIDE” with her debut album, PRINCESS POP THAT. The music collection features Latto, Cash Cobain, Luh Tyler and KARRAHBOOO. The 14-track LP offers an array of vibes that showcase her signature tone and ultra-relatable bars. The Atlanta-bred emcee has been building a solid fan base, including A-list stars like GloRilla, Pharrell, Drake and many more.

The Coldest by Skilla Baby

Detroit’s own Skilla Baby has become one of the most exciting artists in the Midwest. His women-empowering lyrics and catchy hooks have helped him become a staple in clubs and on playlists. The Coldest boasts features from G Herbo, Rob49, Flo Milli, Moneybagg Yo and more. After catching steam with tracks like “Bae” and “Mama,” Skilla Baby’s newest LP proves he’s here for the long haul.

PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4) – PARTYNEXTDOOR

Following a four-year album hiatus, esteemed singer and songwriter PARTYNEXTDOOR has unveiled his latest project, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4). The OVO veteran broke the internet after posting his nearly NSFW cover art, which featured a woman with a back tattoo with the number four above a tribal design. While there were mixed reactions about it, there was no debate that fans would rush to press play on the latest offering from the Canadian R&B superstar.

Back To Back by Nardo Wick feat. Future and Southside

Nardo Wick and Future’s history of collaborations is littered with hits. “Back To Back” further proved that the two Southern-bred hitmakers’ initial bops were no fluke. Coming off the Hip Hop royal rumble featuring Drake, Future, Metro Boomin, Ye, Kendrick Lamar and more, fans are speculating that some of the “Jumpman” rapper’s bars targeted Drake. In the song, Future said, “Ain’t gon’ be no n**ga who dissin’ you, I’m spinnin’ back to back.” He continued, “Any n**ga save on the issue, I’m goin’ rat-a-tat.”

Stay Awhile by Foggieraw feat. Ari Lennox

Foggieraw and Ari Lennox linked up and put on for the DMV in a unique way on their cinematic single, “Stay Awhile.” The smooth and sexy bop added to the motion picture that Foggieraw has been creating for his fans via his tantalizing video series on social media. The sultry smash is sure to help move the needle for the rising emcee.

He Don’t Know by Trevor Jackson

“He Don’t Know” is an Afrobeat-inspired cut from famous actor and decorated R&B singer Trevor Jackson. Coming off the heels of his latest EP, Heads Up, Jackson is looking to re-insert himself in the conversations as one of the most talented crooners in the new generation of R&B.

Neva Neva by Shenseea

Grammy-nominated, chart-topping Jamaican artist Shenseea dropped her newest single, “Neva Neva,” on all DSPs this week. Her silky smooth tone and Caribbean accent have made fans fall in love with her since the beginning of her career. “Neva Neva” is a warm weather bop made to be heard outside as fans create magical memories that last forever.

Fisherrr (Remix) by Cash Cobain, Ice Spice and Bay Swag

Cash Cobain and Bay Swag have been riding the wave of their viral hit “Fisherrr.” The collaborators enlisted Ice Spice for the instant classic, New York City-inspired track that is sure to keep the momentum alive for weeks to come. Many claim this is the best verse they have heard from the “Princess Diana” emcee.

Fire Siren by Bairi

After amassing millions of streams across platforms and attracting a highly engaged cult following on social media, rising R&B songstress Bairi has dropped her highly anticipated debut project, Fire Siren. The offering runs the gamut of emotions, from bedroom-ready records to self-reflective stories detailing her journey as an upcoming star.

3: Does Anyone Know You’re Going This Way? by 350