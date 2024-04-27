News ROBYN BECK / Contributor via Getty Images and Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Wears A Compton Community College Shirt Amidst Kendrick Lamar Beef / 04.27.2024

Drake is known for being one of the most calculated artists in the music industry. Early Saturday (April 27) morning, he shared a selfie wearing a vintage Compton Community College t-shirt on his Instagram Story.

At first glance, it seems like a regular photo, but considering his current beef with Kendrick Lamar, fans are suggesting that he is wearing the shirt from Lamar’s hometown as yet another chess move. Shortly after, he shared a picture of a movie with the subtitles, saying, “If I’m gonna die, I wanna do it outside with my friends.”

On a repost, one fan commented, “If Drake was silent, Kendrick, everyone would be saying he scared. Drake is having fun, and folks think he pressed.” Another person commented, “Why are the Mid Kenny fans calling him corny when Mid Kenny can’t even battle rap for?”

This move followed his latest AI-infused diss track, “Taylor Made Freestyle.” On the diss track, Tupac’s AI voice rapped, “Kendrick, we need ya’, the West Coast savior/ Engraving your name in some Hip Hop history/ If you deal with this viciously/ You seem a little nervous about all the publicity.”

Drake followed the first two verses with his passionate bars, asserting, “But now we gotta wait a f**king week ’cause Taylor Swift is your new Top/ And if you ’bout to drop, she gotta approve/ This girl really ’bout to make you act like you not in a feud/ She tailor-made your schedule with Ant, you out of the loop/ Hate all you corporate industry puppets, I’m not in the mood.”

Drake’s AI usage of Tupac Shakur’s voice on “Taylor Made Freestyle” caught the attention of the late musician’s brother, who shared his opinion on the song on April 23.

Speaking to TMZ, Mopreme Shakur claimed that the Toronto native “weaponized it all for a rap battle.” The outlet reported the 56-year-old’s thoughts: “Drake using Pac’s voice is like bringing out a tank, or even going with a nuclear option — and he thinks the battle should be one-on-one with no outside help.”

According to Billboard, “A day after Tupac Shakur‘s estate threatened to sue over the use of AI-generated vocals from the late rapper, Drake has pulled his ‘Taylor Made Freestyle’ down from social media.”