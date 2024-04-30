News JC Olivera / Stringer via Getty Images, River Callaway / Contributor via Getty Images, and Arturo Holmes/MG23 / Contributor via Getty Images Gunna And Metro Boomin Appear To React To Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" / 04.30.2024

Today (April 30), Kendrick Lamar debuted his nuclear diss “euphoria” aimed at Drake. One of the artists name-dropped on the song, Gunna, conveniently shared a message on Twitter on the heels of its release.

On the record, the Grammy-winning lyricist spat, “We ain’t gotta get personal, this a friendly fade, you should keep it that way/ I know some s**t about n**gas that make Gunna Wunna look like a saint.” Lamar appeared to be referencing the Georgia rapper’s Alford plea deal in Young Thug’s YSL RICO case.

Take a listen to “euphoria” below. The single is also available across streaming platforms.

Taking to social media, Gunna wrote, “Man, WASSAM?!!” At the time of reporting, his post had already received 10,000 retweets and 42,000 likes in under three hours. Fans’ reactions ranged from utter shock to clarifying that it wasn’t a diss but rather a nod to his circumstances.

One account, in particular, told the “fukumean” creator, “I advise you to just mind ya business.”

I advise you to just mind ya business. — #1 Fallin4U Stan (@NickiVengeanc3) April 30, 2024

Not only did Lamar mention Gunna, but he also referenced the musician’s 2022 smash hit “pushin P.” The Compton legend rapped, “Yeah, f**k all that pushin’ P, let me see you push a T/ You better off spinnin’ again on him, you think about pushin’ me?”

Metro Boomin, whose “Like That” track saw Lamar take jabs at J. Cole and Drake, also hopped on Twitter. He shared laughing emojis in one post and a GIF of a man playing the drums in another.

The latter tweet was likely alluding to Drake’s “Push Ups,” in which the Toronto native stated, “Metro, shut your h** a** up and make some drums, n**ga.”

As Rap-Up reported over the weekend, Metro trolled the rapper during one of his DJ sets. He began playing Drake and 21 Savage’s “Knife Talk” before proceeding to play “Like That,” which notably appeared on his recent album with Future.