News Karl Walter / Contributor via Getty Images PARTYNEXTDOOR Shares "Sorry I’m Outside Tour" Dates / 04.30.2024

On Monday (April 29) evening, PARTYNEXTDOOR teased his upcoming “Sorry I’m Outside Tour.” The announcement came via a 49-second trailer directed by Aidan Wilde.

It included scenes like PARTYNEXTDOOR’s single “R e a l W o m a n” replacing the iconic Hollywood sign and the singer looking over Toronto from the city’s CN Tower. In a separate part of the video, fans could be seen chanting “Y’all gon’ make me lose my mind” from the late DMX’s “Party Up (Up in Here).” The aforementioned song was sampled on “L o s e M y M i n d” from PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4).

The official dates were announced today (April 30). PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Sorry I’m Outside Tour” is expected to begin on June 19 at The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ before making its way to major cities like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Brooklyn.

The trek is currently slated to end on Aug. 18 with PARTYNEXTDOOR’s performance at Afro Nation in Detroit. Although his hometown of Toronto isn’t on the bill, the musician’s website read, “Special announcement coming soon.” Presale tickets for the “Sorry I’m Outside Tour” are available now, with general sales expected to start on Friday (May 3) at 10 a.m. local time.

The “Come and See Me” artist is currently promoting his latest album, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4), which was released last Friday (April 26). The 14-track project contained no guest appearances and singles like “H e r O l d F r i e n d s” and “R e s e n t m e n t.”

During a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, PARTYNEXTDOOR explained why he chose to expand his PND series. “Just where I was in my personal life, how motivated I was, it just reminded me of where I was during that sequence,” he said. “So it naturally had to be PND 4. It had to be. I’m so excited for this album. I’m also excited for how much work I put into it.”

“Sorry, I’m Outside” 2024 Tour Dates

June 19: Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

June 21: San Diego, CA – SOMA

June 23: Las Vegas, NV – LIV Nightclub Las Vegas

June 27: Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

July 1: Oakland, CA – The Fox Theater

July 3: Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

July 5: Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

July 7: Calgary, AB – Cowboys Music Festival

July 9: Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall

July 12: Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

July 14: Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

July 15: Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

July 18: Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

July 20: Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach

July 23: Orlando, FL – House of Blues

July 25: Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

July 27: Washington, D.C. – Broccoli City Festival

July 30: Boston, MA – House of Blues

Aug. 6: Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Aug. 8: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Aug. 11: Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Aug. 13: Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Aug. 15: Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

Aug. 18: Detroit, MI – Afro Nation