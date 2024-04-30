PARTYNEXTDOOR Shares "Sorry I’m Outside Tour" Dates
On Monday (April 29) evening, PARTYNEXTDOOR teased his upcoming “Sorry I’m Outside Tour.” The announcement came via a 49-second trailer directed by Aidan Wilde.
It included scenes like PARTYNEXTDOOR’s single “R e a l W o m a n” replacing the iconic Hollywood sign and the singer looking over Toronto from the city’s CN Tower. In a separate part of the video, fans could be seen chanting “Y’all gon’ make me lose my mind” from the late DMX’s “Party Up (Up in Here).” The aforementioned song was sampled on “L o s e M y M i n d” from PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4).
The official dates were announced today (April 30). PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Sorry I’m Outside Tour” is expected to begin on June 19 at The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ before making its way to major cities like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Brooklyn.
The trek is currently slated to end on Aug. 18 with PARTYNEXTDOOR’s performance at Afro Nation in Detroit. Although his hometown of Toronto isn’t on the bill, the musician’s website read, “Special announcement coming soon.” Presale tickets for the “Sorry I’m Outside Tour” are available now, with general sales expected to start on Friday (May 3) at 10 a.m. local time.
The “Come and See Me” artist is currently promoting his latest album, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4), which was released last Friday (April 26). The 14-track project contained no guest appearances and singles like “H e r O l d F r i e n d s” and “R e s e n t m e n t.”
During a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, PARTYNEXTDOOR explained why he chose to expand his PND series. “Just where I was in my personal life, how motivated I was, it just reminded me of where I was during that sequence,” he said. “So it naturally had to be PND 4. It had to be. I’m so excited for this album. I’m also excited for how much work I put into it.”
“Sorry, I’m Outside” 2024 Tour Dates
June 19: Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
June 21: San Diego, CA – SOMA
June 23: Las Vegas, NV – LIV Nightclub Las Vegas
June 27: Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
July 1: Oakland, CA – The Fox Theater
July 3: Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre
July 5: Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
July 7: Calgary, AB – Cowboys Music Festival
July 9: Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall
July 12: Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
July 14: Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
July 15: Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
July 18: Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
July 20: Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach
July 23: Orlando, FL – House of Blues
July 25: Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
July 27: Washington, D.C. – Broccoli City Festival
July 30: Boston, MA – House of Blues
Aug. 6: Montreal, QC – MTELUS
Aug. 8: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
Aug. 11: Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Aug. 13: Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
Aug. 15: Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
Aug. 18: Detroit, MI – Afro Nation