With so many Hip Hop and R&B albums releasing this year, a growing concern among fans has been how they’ll attend all their favorite artists’ shows without breaking the bank. Luckily, Live Nation announced its annual Concert Week today (May 1).

As a part of the occasion, tickets for acts like A Boogie wit da Hoodie, 21 Savage, Gunna, Bryson Tiller, and more will be on sale for $25 plus service fees and taxes. The general public will be able to purchase passes from May 8 to 14 with a standard ticket limit of eight.

21 Savage’s “The American Dream Tour” starts on May 1 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena. He’ll visit 30 cities across the United States, including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, Houston, Chicago, and Charlotte, among others. Scheduled supporting acts include former collaborators JID, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold.

On the other hand, Gunna is bringing Flo Milli on the road for his “Bittersweet Tour.” The pair will begin their journey on May 4 in Columbus, Ohio at the Schottenstein Center. They’ll subsequently make rounds in Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Houston, Miami, and Nashville before concluding at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on June 11.

The trek will arrive in promotion of Gunna’s forthcoming LP, ONE OF WUN, which currently has no release date. So far, the Georgia rapper has released singles like “Prada Dem” featuring Offset and “Bittersweet,” both of which got Spike Jordan-directed visual companions. Milli shared Fine Ho, Stay in March after months of anticipation from fans.

As Rap-Up reported earlier this week, A Boogie got into an altercation with club security guards in Paris during the European leg of his “Better Off Alone Tour.” The incident took place after the New York artist attempted to enter the club with a bottle of champagne in his hand.

