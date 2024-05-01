News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Nicki Minaj And Drake Perform "Needle" Live During "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" Toronto Stop / 05.01.2024

Nicki Minaj may have just brought out the biggest surprise guest of her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” thus far. During her Toronto show last night (April 30), she welcomed frequent collaborator Drake onstage.

“Make some noise for the king, Toronto. Make some noise for this icon, this legend,” Minaj said in a clip shared online. The pair subsequently performed “Needle” for the first time live. The song initially appeared on the Trinidadian rap star’s Pink Friday 2 in December 2023.

After the concert, Minaj took to Twitter, where she wrote, “Looking through my DRICKI pics and they came out so cute. Awwwwwwwww. He made me so happy tonight by coming out. Them screams be REAL different when The Boy touch down.”

In a separate post on her Instagram, the “Everybody” artist shared, “[Gag City Toronto] night two was a magical moment in time that I’ll never forget. I REALLY freaking LOVE you guys! Imagine having a crowd with incredible energy, then [walks in] the SUPERSTAR of ALL SUPERSTARS: The GENIUS we call DRAKE.”

Looking through my DRICKI pics & they came out so cute. Awwwwwwwww. He made me so happy tonight by coming out. Them screams be REAL different when the boy touch down chi. Posting some IG content shortly — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 1, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

Drake notably attended the first Toronto stop of the “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” on April 18, albeit he didn’t perform. The day prior (April 17), Minaj revealed that the “Hotline Bling” rapper “made a couple [of] calls” before her Montreal show after she experienced issues at the Canadian border.

The aforementioned concert was delayed for a few hours after the private airline Minaj was using allegedly stalled because it was “still fueling.” Unfortunately, she faced another border-related setback ahead of yesterday’s performance.

held up @ the border for 4 hours. Nevertheless #GagCityTORONTO ‘NIGHT 2’ has already been more magical than I could have ever dreamt of. About to take it on home with ACT 5 I’ll holla after that ♥️💕🤍🩵💛💙💚💜🩷🧡💟 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 1, 2024

Minaj and Drake’s careers took off simultaneously during the mid-2000s, with both of them being Lil Wayne’s protégés. Since then, the pair has teamed up for massive records like “Moment 4 Life,” “Seeing Green,” “Only,” “Champion,” and “Make Me Proud,” among others.