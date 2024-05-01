News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Flo Milli Says Women In Hip Hop Are "More Accepted Now" / 05.01.2024

Women are at the forefront of Hip Hop. From Sexyy Red to Ice Spice, more and more female rappers are topping the charts and packing arenas. Flo Milli, whose “Never Lose Me” debuted in the Hot 100 some months ago, believes that things have certainly gotten better for artists such as herself.

During an interview with ELLE published today (May 1), the Alabama native was asked whether conditions have improved for women in the genre. She replied, “Of course. I feel like it’s a platform for us to be seen and heard. Before, yeah, we were seen and heard, and there were icons that came before us, but I feel like we’re more accepted now. We still have our haters, but for the most part, it’s more women out there who are more vocal.”

Earlier in the conversation, Milli reflected on her career and some of the challenges she initially faced. The musician was expecting to be a rap superstar by the time she turned 18, but things didn’t start picking up until she remixed Ethereal and Playboi Carti’s “Beef” in 2019.

“When I would post my songs, they would get a lot of views, but I didn’t really feel like I was there yet. I remember looking at my Instagram and being like, ‘Okay, maybe I should become a dental assistant,’” Milli explained. “I was literally about to go to school for that, and then my friend told me not to give up. A few months later, my song ‘Beef FloMix’ started blowing up. I was a little off with the whole planning thing, but it worked out.”

Since her breakthrough, Milli has delivered a slew of hit singles that helped define her career. Some of those include “In The Party,” “May I,” and “Conceited.”

In March, the artist released Fine Ho, Stay. The 14-track offering contained guest appearances from Gunna, Cardi B, SZA, and Anycia.