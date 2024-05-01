News Denise Truscello / Contributor via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Hints At Next Big Project With "Get Ready" Warning / 05.01.2024

Today (May 1), Megan Thee Stallion teased a new chapter in her career. The artist declared the month “Megan May” on social media alongside symbolic images of her shedding her skin. She told the Hotties, “Get ready.”

In the comment sections, fans speculated what the rapper has up her sleeve. “Album time?” asked one person. Another said, “I know that no matter what I do, I will never be ready.” Juicy J also wrote, “Yes, sir!” with fire emojis.

Megan’s posts continued the recurring snake themes seen across her recent singles, “Cobra,” released in November 2023, and “HISS” from January of this year. In a promotional clip for the first-mentioned song, the Houston native explained, “Just as a snake sheds its skin, we must shed our past, over and over again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

Her “Hot Girl Summer Tour” is less than two weeks away. With GloRilla as a supporting act, concertgoers can catch the pair in major cities like New York City, Memphis, Baltimore, Detroit, Chicago, New Orleans, and Dallas, among others. The U.K. and European leg will begin in July, followed by a return to the U.S. for 2024’s Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C.

Megan has ambitious goals for her forthcoming project. In April, the artist hinted that the body of work could include an A-side and B-side. She also gave fans an idea of how long the tracklist will be: “To me, it’s giving 14. Twenty? Y’all think 20? ‘Cause I got 20 songs to give, that’s the thing.”

The “Captain Hook” hitmaker’s last album, Traumazine, featured big names like Future, Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, and Rico Nasty. Some of the standout cuts included “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa, the Jhené Aiko-assisted “Consistency,” and “Plan B.” The 18-song offering also debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart.