News NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Tyla Gives An Update On Her Postponed Headlining Tour / 05.02.2024

In March, Tyla shared her eponymous debut album. Initially, she was expected to tour in promotion of the project, with the North American leg scheduled for April. However, the South African artist was forced to push back the trek due to a worsening injury.

Today (May 2), she gave fans an update on the “Tyla Tour” during a sit-down with ELLE. “Tour is definitely going to come, probably late in the year. For now, I want to do more visuals and more interacting with people,” the “Truth or Dare” singer said.

“I really want to have fun with this rollout. I don’t want to do things that everyone’s doing. I want to play around a bit and do new stuff,” she continued. “And I’m excited to see how the music travels and what people create out of it because I already know people are going to come up with whatever they come up with, so I’m looking forward to seeing how they do that.”

Tyla announced the postponement on her Instagram just two weeks before the tour was set to kick off. She explained, “For the past year, I’ve been silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened. Despite consulting doctors and specialists with high hopes, the pain and severity of the situation have only escalated.” The musician further revealed that she consulted medical professionals who told her doing festivals and shows would “jeopardize my long-term health and safety.”

TYLA debuted at No. 24 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, moving 24,000 album-equivalent units. The body of work contained features from Tems, Gunna, Skillibeng, and Becky G, among others. It also housed her 2023 smash hit, “Water,” alongside the Travis Scott-assisted remix.

It’s also worth mentioning that Tyla and Gunna were spotted in South Africa earlier this week for the video shoot of “Jump.”