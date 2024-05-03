News Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images and Europa Press News / Contributor via Getty Images Kash Doll Reacts To Being Mentioned In Kendrick Lamar's "6:16 In LA" / 05.03.2024

Kash Doll reacted to Kendrick Lamar mentioning her in his latest track, “6:16 in LA.” Released today (May 3), the song took aim at Drake, but much like Tuesday’s (April 30) “euphoria,” it contained a few name-drops of other figures in music.

This morning, a Twitter user wrote, “Kash Doll somewhere like…” alongside a GIF of a tired and confused man. She quote-tweeted the post with, “Facts ‘cause I’m tryna understand the lyrics. Where [are] the music lyric geniuses at?”

On “6:16 in LA,” Lamar rapped, “Conspiracies about Cash, dog? That’s not even the leak/ Find the jewels like Kash Doll, I just need you to think.”

The second line appeared to refer to a 2021 incident in which the Detroit rapper claimed $500,000 worth of valuables were stolen from her car during a music video shoot in San Fernando Valley. Among those items were reportedly jewelry and a $50,000 box from Louis Vuitton.

However, Two-9 producer Jace suggested, “I think this is an ‘Ice Me Out’ reference since you were dropping jewels and adorned in them in the video. He’s dropping jewels as well but in a lyrical sense. But that’s just my guess, gang.”

Facts cause I’m tryna understand the lyrics lol where the music lyric geniuses at…. https://t.co/dWOMHoxkok — 3:14 (@kashdoll) May 3, 2024

Oooooo prolly ice me outttttttrr https://t.co/rzKziFNHoK — 3:14 (@kashdoll) May 3, 2024

He said both. Cash dog first then kash doll second when referring to the jewels — B (@ITSBRITTANYBISH) May 3, 2024

On social media, users argued that Lamar likely wasn’t aware of the “No Lames” artist. However, Kash Doll’s speculation isn’t entirely a stretch, considering Gunna, YNW Melly, Sexyy Red, and even Chinese restaurant New Ho King were mentioned in “euphoria.”

Amid all the conspiracies, Kash Doll urged fans to go check out her new track, “Kash Kommandmnets”: “[I don’t know]. I just [know] my song came out at midnight. Thanks. Everyone go stream my s**t, too!”

In March, the Stacked creator announced that she was expecting her second child with longtime partner Tracy T. The new addition to the family will join their son, Kashton.