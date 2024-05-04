News Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images Fans React To Kendrick Lamar's "Meet The Grahams" / 05.04.2024

Early Saturday (May 4) morning, Kendrick Lamar unloaded one of the quickest responses in diss track history with his latest song, “meet the grahams.”

The Drake-targeted record is Lamar’s fourth song in the last few weeks dedicated to sending a targeted verbal assault at the Toronto-raised recording artist. The layered diss track is much more sinister and stern than “Like That,” “euphoria” or “6:16 in LA.”

Lamar released the song approximately 55 minutes after Drake unveiled his newest diss song, “Family Matters.” He began the record with an open letter to Adonis Graham, Drake’s son, saying, “Dear Adonis, I’m sorry that that man is your father, let me be honest/ It takes a man to be a man, your dad is not responsive/ I look at him and wish your grandpa woulda’ wore a condom/ I’m sorry that you gotta grow up and then stand behind him.”

The shots continued with a second verse dedicated to the For All The Dogs emcee’s mother. He rapped, “Sandra, sit down, what I’m about to say is heavy, now listen/ Mm-mm, your son’s a sick man with sick thoughts, I think n**gas like him should die/ Him and Weinstein should get f**ked up in a cell for the rest they life/ He hates Black women, hypersexualizes ’em with kinks of a nympho fetish.”

Then, the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers recording artist used the following two verses to unveil that Drake allegedly has an 11-year-old daughter that no one knows about. One esteemed journalist explained, “‘meet the grahams’ [is] so heavy [I don’t know] if I even need to hear it again. That was a lot much. Got d**n.”

“meet the grahams” so heavy idk if I even need to hear again. that was a lor much. got damn — Lawrence Burney (@TrueLaurels) May 4, 2024

Someone else chimed, “‘Family Matters’ being followed up by ‘meet the grahams’ is so thematically crazy.” While another user stated, “Nahhhhhhh, ‘meet the grahams’ is a BODY. This is over. Holy s**t.” Other social media users are looking for Pusha T to comment on the recent developments. Many are saying Lamar drew from his playbook for how to attack from the beloved music icon.

“Family Matters” being followed up by “Meet The Grahams” is so thematically crazy — armon (@armonsadler) May 4, 2024