The Internet Jokingly Praises J. Cole For Bowing Out Of The Current Rap Beef

Following the release of Drake’s “Family Matters” aiming at Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, ASAP Rocky and Rick Ross, and Lamar’s vicious response track, “meet the grahams,” the internet was set ablaze.

Fans instantly remarked that J. Cole may have been right about bowing out of the Hip Hop Royal Rumble. At midnight on April 5, J. Cole dropped his surprise project, Might Delete Later, which bore a similar title to his tour vlogs released earlier in the year.

The 12-track offering contained plenty of heat, but “7 Minute Drill” caught listeners’ attention because it seemed to respond to Lamar’s recent jabs. On the song, he rapped, “Your first s**t was classic, your last s**t was tragic/ Your second s**t put n**gas to sleep, but they gassed it/ Your third s**t was massive, and that was your prime,” he continued in the opening verse. “The rap beef ain’t realer than the s**t I seen in Cumberland/ He averagin’ one hard verse like every 30 months or somethin’.”

Two days later, on Sunday, April 7, J. Cole publicly apologized for “7 Minute Drill” during his headlining performance at the Dreamville Festival. In front of the festival crowd, Cole shared, “I’m so proud of [Might Delete Later], except for one part. It’s one part of that s**t that makes me feel like, ‘Man, that’s the lamest s**t I did in my f**kin’ life, right?’ And I know this is not what a lot of people want to hear.” He further detailed getting calls and texts pressuring him to respond to Lamar.

Cole continued, “That s**t disrupts my f**kin’ peace. So, what I want to say right here tonight is in the midst of me doing that and in that s**t, trying to find a little angle and downplay this n**ga’s f**king catalog and his greatness, I want to say right now tonight, how many people think Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest motherf**kers to ever touch a f**kin’ microphone? Dreamville, y’all love Kendrick Lamar, correct? As do I.”

One fan said, “Nah, this n**ga J. Cole saw every possible outcome of this rap battle like Doctor Strange [laughing my a** off].” Someone else claimed, “Kendrick Lamar got too much information, son. J. Cole DEFINITELY dropped out the beef before he exposed his dreads are fake, he hiding three kids, and he got a gluten allergy or some s**t [laughing my a** off].”

One user stated, “I’m now convinced someone told J. Cole this not just competitive rap, Kendrick hate Drake [for real] and to get out the way. I’m glad J. Cole ain’t let us peer pressure him into this type of stress, [laugh out loud].”