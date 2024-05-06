News Nina Westervelt / Contributor via Getty Images Doja Cat Goes Diamond Shopping In A Bed Sheet Styled As A Dress / 05.06.2024

On Sunday (May 5), Doja Cat shared a clip of herself shopping for jewelry in New York with Guram Gvasalia. The “Paint The Town Red” rapper wore a white sheet from VETEMENTS, founded by the Georgian fashion designer, styled as a dress and black Christian Louboutin heels.

In a daring display, Doja let part of the sheet fall, revealing a black thong. Elsewhere in the photo dump uploaded to Instagram, she was photographed in a tender embrace with Gvasalia. A diamond teardrop necklace could be seen draping over her bare back in the image.

“She’s so random but iconic,” wrote a social media user underneath her post. Another reply read, “I know a hotel bed sheet when I see one.” Other comments included fans comparing Doja’s style to that of Ye’s wife, Bianca Censori, who often wears unconventional outfits.

The musician was spotted with Gvasalia earlier in the weekend. Both attended Anna Wintour’s pre-Met Gala cocktail party. For the occasion, Doja chose a leather cape dress from VETEMENTS, featuring a high slit that highlighted her legs.

Whether it be her ensemble at the 2023 MTV VMAs or recent outings, Doja is no stranger to making a fashion statement. The artist garnered praise for changing outfits several times during her performance at 2024’s Coachella. Notably, she wore a blonde faux-fur look consisting of a crop top, bikini bottoms, and boots, a custom bodysuit from designer Natasha Zinko, and more during her set.

“She had some insane ideas about hair, muscles, and bones,” Doja’s creative director, Brett Alan Nelson, told Vogue. “There was this idea of this world of masculinity and playing with the risk factor of using materials and shapes that no one else would feel safe doing on stage.”

On the music side, Doja released Scarlet 2 CLAUDE earlier this year. It contained songs like “ACKNOWLEDGE ME” and “MASC” featuring Teezo Touchdown.