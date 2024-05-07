News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Announces Upcoming Single "BOA" / 05.07.2024

Megan Thee Stallion’s next single, “BOA,” is dropping on Friday (May 10). She announced the upcoming release on her social media accounts earlier today (May 7).

Alongside the track hitting streaming platforms, Megan revealed that fans could purchase “BOA” in CD format via her official website. She shared six iterations, all of which resembled video game cases for the PlayStation 2 console.

In the covers, Megan cosplayed as Boa Hancock from the Japanese manga series “One Piece.” She updated the character’s look to match her style and even added a snake motif — a common theme in her recent teasers and past two singles.

“Using this concept for just a single is crazy, girl. That album cover [is about to] go insane,” wrote one user in the comment section of her announcement post. Another said, “[An] undefeated creative queen, I know that’s right.” Peep the artwork below.

Megan’s love for anime and manga is well-documented. For her 2019 PAPER Magazine cover story, she dressed as Shoto Todoroki from “My Hero Academia.”

Meanwhile, in 2021, she talked to “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans about “Black Clover.” Speaking about the Japanese series’ main protagonist, Megan said, “My favorite character on the show is Asta because this motherf**ker is always screaming and hollering. Even if they’re in the middle of the fight, he’ll just bust out with some goofy s**t.”

“I just feel like I can relate to him and a lot of the other characters in anime because people will try to count you out when they feel like you ain’t s**t or you ain’t got something yet,” she added. “But you train and train, and you fight and fight; you keep proving everybody wrong and beating the odds. I feel like that’s the type of person I am.”

Ahead of her forthcoming album, Megan released songs like “Cobra” and “HISS.” In February, the latter single went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It marked the Houston native’s third time achieving the feat, following “Savage Remix” with Beyoncé and “WAP” with Cardi B.

On Monday (May 6), she dropped a freestyle over Gucci Mane’s “I Think I Love Her” as a part of “Megan Mondays.”