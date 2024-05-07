News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Toronto Police Confirm Shooting Outside Of Drake's Residence, One Injured / 05.07.2024

A shooting incident occurred outside of Drake‘s residence in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighborhood early Tuesday (May 7) morning, leaving one person hospitalized with serious injuries. Police reported the assailant fled the scene in a vehicle.

According to TMZ, the area near Drake’s Park Lane Circle home was quickly cordoned off with police tape as emergency crews and patrol cars responded to the incident at approximately 2:09 a.m. A source allegedly close to the situation stated that the “Elevate” artist, who wasn’t harmed in the incident, offered to cooperate fully with law enforcement.

The occurrence unfolded amid an escalating feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, who’ve exchanged numerous diss tracks in the past few weeks. The Canadian musician’s latest, “THE HEART PART 6,” was released on Sunday (May 5).

SHOOTING:

Bayview Ave & Lawrence Ave E

2:09 am

– reports of a shooting

– police o/s

– man transported to hospital with serious injuries

– suspect fled in a vehicle

– unknown description#GO978573

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 7, 2024

A look at the scene surrounding the home of rapper Drake as police investigate a shooting in the upscale area. Police confirm to @CityNewsTO that Drake was NOT the man injured. pic.twitter.com/V0J3Y1KdDY — Tammie Sutherland (@citytammie) May 7, 2024

In the song, Drake addressed accusations lodged by Lamar in recent tracks “Not Like Us” and “meet the grahams.” Specifically, the five-time Grammy winner denied dating underage girls and cooperating with police.

“Drake is not a name that you gon’ see on no sex offender list, ‘Eazy-Duz-It’/ You mentionin’ A minor, but n**gas gotta B sharp and tell the fans, ‘Who was it?’/ You thought you left D flat, D major/ I’ll slit your throat with the razor,” he spat. “Only f**kin’ with Whitneys, not Millie Bobby Browns; I’d never look twice at no teenager/ I’m a f**king hitmaker, dog, not a peacemaker.”

In April, a security guard was shot outside of The Weeknd’s manager, Amir “Cash” Esmailian’s, home. FOX 11 reported that LAPD received multiple 911 calls regarding gunfire in Encino, California at around 2:30 a.m. PT.

Cash was mentioned in Drake’s “Push Ups” weeks before the incident: “Claim the Six and you boys ain’t even come from it/ And when you boys got rich, you had to run from it/ Cash blowin’ Abel bread, out here trickin’.”