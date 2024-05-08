News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor via Getty Images Sukihana Takes Shots At JT On "COCAINE" Diss Track / 05.08.2024

Today (May 8), Sukihana dropped a diss track aimed at JT titled “COCAINE.”

In the song, Sukihana poked fun at JT’s prison bid for credit card fraud and recent war of words with City Girls groupmate Yung Miami: “All that eczema you hidin’ under that coat, I know you hate it/ You been hatin’ on Caresha since a baby/ You got booked three years; you was stealin’ out of Macy’s.”

Later in the verse, the “Eating” rapper referenced JT’s physical altercation with Lil Uzi Vert at the 2023 BET Awards. Fans initially speculated the incident happened because the Philadelphia native sat next to Ice Spice at the event, which was later debunked. Sukihana spat, “Ol’ thieving a**, angry beaver-looking motherf**ker/ You was mad at Ice Spice ’cause your n**ga wanna f**k her/ B**ch, you ain’t no scammer, you was boostin’ outta TJ Maxx.”

Peep “COCAINE” below.

The new song arrived on the heels of Sukihana and JT trading shots at each other online. In April, the former artist took to Instagram to ask for clarification about whether she was dissed in “OKAY.”

Referencing the Miami native’s “cheap a** veneers” lyric, Suki said, “I want JT to clear up if she was talking about me or Cardi [B]… I’m not going to go after JT because I never hate on a b**ch; I always show love… I just don’t feel like me and you got no tea, no shade. So, just let me know.”

Unfortunately, JT wasn’t as lenient. In a post on Friday (May 3), the “Sideways” creator wrote, “[Sukihana], you KNEW I wasn’t talking about YOU. I would’ve answered quicker if you didn’t try to do a two-for-one special! I never knew your tooth fell out from eating crab legs. You go viral for stupid s**t daily, and to think I’m scared of you when I’m a Zeus [Network] subscriber is SICK!”

The City Girls rapper reportedly made her Twitter account private following the release of Sukihana’s “COCAINE.”