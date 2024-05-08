News Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Travis Scott And Live Nation Settle Nine Out Of 10 Astroworld Wrongful Death Lawsuits / 05.08.2024

Nearly three years after the tragic Astroworld Festival crowd crush, Travis Scott and Live Nation have settled nine of the 10 wrongful death lawsuits stemming from the event.

During a court hearing today (May 8), Live Nation lawyer Neal Manne revealed that all but one of the legal claims were resolved. Per ABC 7, the pending lawsuit involves the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest victim of the concert tragedy. It’s still active, with discussions about the trial scheduled for next week.

The conditions of the settlements remain undisclosed due to a gag order, preventing attorneys from commenting further on the proceedings.

The disastrous event occurred on Nov. 5, 2021 at NRG Park in Houston, Texas during a performance meant to promote Scott’s third studio album, ASTROWORLD. It resulted in eight immediate deaths, while two more individuals succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

Notably, the legal development followed after the first civil suit was delayed due to an appeal from Apple on May 2. The tech giant argued that free speech rights should shield it from liability for livestreaming the concert. Scott was expected to stand trial on May 6.

“[Our] biggest concern that night: Safety of the kids up against the barricade at the stage,” Houston Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite warned in 2019 after the second annual Astroworld Festival. “[We] need more ways to get to the middle of the crowd and get to the kids that have trouble in the middle of the crowd. There were kids who were up against the barricade who were experiencing crowd crush and turning blue.”

Scott will start the U.K. and European leg of his “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR” in June. The trek is expected to make stops in Prague, Cologne, Milan, and Hamburg, to name a few cities.