News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images, NBC / Contributor via Getty Images, and Rich Fury / Staff via Getty Images Veeze Calls Stephen A. Smith A "Hater" For Saying Kobe Bryant Isn't A GOAT / 05.09.2024

Veeze is fed up with Stephen A. Smith. Today (May 9), the Detroit rapper called out the sports commentator for what he perceived as disrespecting Kobe Bryant.

Reacting to ESPN’s “First Take,” Veeze said, “All y’all do is hate on Kobe, especially you, Black man… You are a hater, [Stephen A. Smith]. I do not agree with nothing you say.”

“You [are] biased against the players you like, and you hate on the players you hate. You are a hater, bro. Your suit game [is] weak, hairline [is] weak, makeup [is] weak,” the artist added. “Stop speaking on my n**ga Kobe.”

In the aforementioned clip, Smith and Jay Williams responded to Shaquille O’Neal‘s remarks about why Bryant belongs in the GOAT debate alongside NBA players like Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Check it out below.

The veteran sports journalist argued that Bryant didn’t “measure up to Jordan, even though he came close.” The late basketball star, who died in a helicopter crash in 2020, averaged 25 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 1,346 regular-season games.

During a 2023 episode of “The Howard Stern Show,” Smith remembered Bryant’s legacy. “I miss him so much,” he shared before recalling one of the voicemails he received from the LA Lakers great. “‘You know who this is, motherf**ker. Get your a** up, pick up the f**king phone, and call me back, and don’t keep me waiting for so long, either. Your a** better not go on the air and say some other s**t before you talk to me.’ That was Kobe.”

In 2023, Veeze released his critically acclaimed album, Ganger. The 21-song offering featured contributions from Lil Uzi Vert, LUCKI, Lil Yachty, Babyface Ray, and Icewear Vezzo. The deluxe edition introduced tracks like “Rich No Duh,” “Luv the Tour,” and “Rich Rockstar,” among others.